At least 789 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, UN human rights office says

Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

798 people have been killed in Gaza while receiving aid over the last six weeks, according to the UN’s human rights office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least 615 people have been killed "in the vicinity" of aid sites run by US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

183 more people were killed "presumably on the route of aid convoys," the spokesperson added.

The GHF has rejected these figures, branding them “misleading.”

Read more: 40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks. Picture: Getty

The group has been at the centre of a slew of controversies since it began delivering aid along the Gaza Strip.

The group has four distribution centres, all guarded by private security,

Since Israel partially ended its blockade of Gaza, the IDF has been accused of firing at civilians queuing for aid on multiple occasions.

Israel has denied these claims, usually made by doctors on the ground, claiming it has only ever fired “warning shots.”

A GHF spokesperson said: "The fact is the most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to UN convoys."

At least 10 children were among the 15 Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike close to a medical point in central Gaza on Thursday, local doctors reported.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said the strike hit people queuing for nutritional supplements in the town of Deir al-Balah.

Graphic footage from the hospital showed the bodies of several children and others being treated for injuries.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.