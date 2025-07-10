Gaza permanent ceasefire is 'questionable', says senior Israeli official as Trump insists it's 'possible'

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike on Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, seen from the Israeli side of the border. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Israeli official said no permanent ceasefire would be possible without the complete removal of Hamas.

The official spoke anonymously in Washington and said that a 60-day ceasefire "might" be possible "a week, two weeks - not a day".

On the prospect of a ceasefire extending beyond 60 days, the official said: "We will begin negotiations on a permanent settlement.

"But we achieve it? It's questionable, but Hamas will not be there."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to conclude a four-day visit to Washington later today.

There had been hopes that a ceasefire could be confirmed during the trip.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that it's close.

The Israeli official would not confirm any of the details of the negotiations over concerns that public disclosure could jeopardise their chances of success.

A major point of contention between Hamas and Israel is the status of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) inside Gaza during the 60-day ceasefire and beyond - if it extends longer than this period.

According to the latest Israeli proposal given to Hamas last week, the map detailing the proposed IDF presence inside Gaza during the ceasefire.

This was rejected by Hamas and the US' Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who told the Israelis that the redeployment map "looks like a Smotrich plan" - referring to the extreme-right Israeli finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to conclude a four-day visit to Washington later today. Picture: Alamy

A general view of destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The official repeated Israel's stated war intentions of getting the hostages back and eliminating Hamas.

He told Sky News: "We will offer them a permanent ceasefire.

"If they agree. Fine. It's over.

"They lay down their arms, and we proceed [with the ceasefire]. If they don't, we'll proceed [with the war]."

Regarding the status of the IDF inside Gaza, the official said: "We would want IDF in every square meter of Gaza, and then hand it over to someone..."

He continued: "[We] don't want to govern Gaza... don't want to govern, but the first thing is, you have to defeat Hamas..."

The official stated that the Israeli government had "no territorial designs for Gaza".

"But [we] don't want Hamas there," he said. "You have to finish the job... victory over Hamas. You cannot have victory if you don't clear out all the fighting forces.

"You have to go into every square inch unless you are not serious about victory. I am. We are going to defeat them. Those who do not disarm will die. Those who disarm will have a life."

On the future of Gaza, the official ruled out the potential for a two-state solution "for the foreseeable future".

"They are not going to have a state in the foreseeable future as long as they cling to that idea of destroying our state. It doesn't make a difference if they are the Palestinian Authority or Hamas, it's just a difference of tactics."