'All I see is blood': Gaza seafront cafe popular with students hit by Israeli airstrike with at least 30 people killed

1 July 2025, 08:48 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 08:50

Palestinians mourn by bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria on Gaza City seafront, at the city's Al-Shifa hospital
Palestinians mourn by bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria on Gaza City seafront, at the city's Al-Shifa hospital. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

One of Gaza's few remaining beachfront cafes was hit in an Israeli airstrike, killing and wounding dozens of people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday, the cafe was hit in a deadly airstrike.

The cafe, a rare location still offering reliable internet access, was popular among students.

At least 30 people were killed and dozens more were wounded - many critically, according to the Hamas-run health ministry's emergency and ambulance service in northern Gaza.

At least 30 people were killed and dozens more were wounded - many critically, according to the Hamas-run health ministry's emergency and ambulance service in northern Gaza.
At least 30 people were killed and dozens more were wounded - many critically, according to the Hamas-run health ministry's emergency and ambulance service in northern Gaza. Picture: Alamy
Palestinians mourn for their relatives, who lost their lives, at al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli airstrike hit a coffee shop in Gaza Strip.
Palestinians mourn for their relatives, who lost their lives, at al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli airstrike hit a coffee shop in Gaza Strip. Picture: Getty

'All I see is blood'

Witnesses spoke to Sky News about the horrific events: "Forget red lines. We're past that. Nothing left to say. Looked around all I see is blood. Men, martyrs, limbs.

"Unbelievable. People come here to take a break from what they see inside Gaza. They come westward to breathe."

Frans Al-Salmi, a Palestinian artist, and Ismael Abu Khatab, a photojournalist, were killed in the strike.

Graphic images from the scene depict chaos and carnage.

Images taken shortly after the strike show journalist Bayan Abu Sultan covered in blood and visibly dazed.

Graphic images from the scene depict chaos and carnage.
Graphic images from the scene depict chaos and carnage. Picture: Alamy

'Massacre'

The airstrike forms part of a broader escalation in attacks across the Gaza Strip.

Across the last 24 hours, Israel has intensified its onslaught - launching some of the heaviest raids seen in recent weeks.

The airstrikes coincide with new evacuation orders issued for areas in northern Gaza, prompting yet another wave of mass displacement among an already demolished civilian population.

Last month, Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of people waiting for aid trucks in central Gaza early on Tuesday, killing at least 44 people, witnesses and medics said.

The Awda hospital in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, which received the victims, said the Palestinians were waiting for the trucks on the Salah al-Din Road south of Wadi Gaza.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces opened fire as people were advancing eastward to be close to the approaching trucks.

"It was a massacre," said Ahmed Halawa. He said tanks and drones fired at people, "even as we were fleeing. Many people were either martyred or wounded".

Hossam Abu Shahada, another eyewitness, said drones were flying over the area, watching the crowds first, then there was gunfire from tanks and drones as people were moving eastward.

He described a "chaotic and bloody" scene as people were attempting to escape and said he saw at least three people lying on the ground motionless and many others wounded as he fled the site.

The Awda hospital said another 146 Palestinians were wounded. Among them were 62 in critical condition, who were transferred to other hospitals in central Gaza, it said.

In the central town of Deir al-Balah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said it received the bodies of six people who were killed in the same incident.

Palestinian witnesses and health officials say Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds seeking desperately needed food, killing hundreds of people in recent weeks. The military says it has fired warning shots at people it said approached its forces in a suspicious manner.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed about 56,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

In the October 7, 2023, attack at Nova festival in Israel, Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 251 hostages.

Most of the hostages were released by ceasefire agreements.

The airstrike comes as part of a broader escalation in attacks across the Gaza Strip.
The airstrike comes as part of a broader escalation in attacks across the Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

