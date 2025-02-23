German voters head to the polls in high-stakes election set to impact Europe

23 February 2025, 08:12 | Updated: 23 February 2025, 08:24

A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Polls have opened across Germany, with citizens casting their votes in an election that sees Europe at a critical crossroad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The election pits the incumbent chancellor against the opposition leader, the vice chancellor and, for the first time, a leader of a far-right party.

The result of the vote will influence Europe's response to the new Trump administration in the US, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.

The election comes seven months ahead of schedule after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in early November.

It comes as widespread protests took place on Saturday, pitting far-right supporters against anti-fascist activists.

Potsdam, Germany. 22nd Feb, 2025. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to participants at the end of the election campaign in the constituency. A new Bundestag will be elected on 23.02.2025. Credit: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Alamy Live News
Potsdam, Germany. 22nd Feb, 2025. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to participants at the end of the election campaign in the constituency. A new Bundestag will be elected on 23.02.2025. Credit: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Germany's electoral system rarely gives any party an absolute majority and opinion polls suggest that no party is anywhere near one this time.

Two or more parties will most likely form a coalition in the coming weeks.

The candidates are Mr Scholz, opposition leader Friedrich Merz, vice chancellor and environmentalist Greens candidate Robert Habeck and co-leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel.

Read more: Thieves win half a million on lottery ticket bought with stolen credit card

Read more: UK to ‘turn the screws’ on Russia with new sanctions on three-year anniversary of Ukraine war

Top campaign issues were the German economy, still Europe's largest but struggling, and irregular migration.

Mr Scholz lost a confidence vote on December 16 and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered the parliament to be dissolved on December 27, saying a new election was the only way to give the country a stable government capable of tackling its problems.

It is only the fourth time that the Bundestag has been dissolved ahead of schedule after a confidence vote under Germany's post-Second World War constitution.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Juba, South Sudan. 03rd Feb, 2023. Pope Francis, seated on a wheelchair, arrives to attend a meeting with authorities, leaders of civil society and the diplomatic corps, in the garden of the Presidential Palace in Juba, South Sudan on February 03, 2023.

Pope Francis had a 'tranquil' night in hospital following blood transfusion, Vatican says

The UK will unveil new sanctions to "turn the screws" on Russia as it marks three years since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

UK to ‘turn the screws’ on Russia with new sanctions on three-year anniversary of Ukraine war

Netanyahu says the prisoners that were meant to be released today won't be until the next group of hostages is handed over .

Release of 602 Palestinian prisoners delayed until Israeli hostages released 'without humiliating ceremonies', Netanyahu says
The heavy iron roof at the Real Plaza Trujillo shopping centre, in the La Libertad region, fell onto dozens of people who were at the site.

Six people killed and 78 injured as Peru shopping centre food court roof collapsed in horror incident

Two guards were killed when armed assailants helped Amra escape from a prison convoy in Normandy last May, prompting a high-profile search.

Fugitive French prisoner 'the Fly' who staged deadly escape and prompted international hunt arrested in Romania

Pope Francis.

Pope in 'critical condition' after suffering respiratory crisis, the Vatican says

French firefighters (C) operate near the site of a bladed weapon attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and wounding two municipal police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

One killed and several police officers injured in suspected terror attack in France

Scratchcard.

Thieves win half a million on lottery ticket bought with stolen credit card

A police officer guards at the cordoned off Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Suspect in Berlin Holocaust Memorial stabbing wanted to kill Jewish people, police say

Hamas fighters stand in formation as they prepare for the ceremony of Israeli hostages hand over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Release of 602 Palestinian prisoners delayed due to 'assaults' say Hamas, amid 'violations' of ceasefire agreement

Tears of joy as sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

Tears of joy: Sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

ethereum is a modern way of exchange and this crypto currency is a convenient means of payment in the financial and web markets

'Biggest hack in history' sees $1.4bn in cryptocurrency stolen from online exchange

Pope Francis.

Vatican releases update on the Pope as he remains in hospital

Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

British couple detained in Iran were 'too headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings

Israeli hostages Tal Shoham left, and Avera Mengisto are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas release five Israeli hostages in Gaza - with sixth Arab-Israeli hostage to be handed over privately

Salman Rushdie

Man found guilty of attempted murder over Salman Rushdie attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tram crash Mosley Street Manchester where 3 year old girl was killed. Manchester UK Picture credit garyroberts/worldwidefeatures.com

Police hunt van driver after girl, 3, dies following tram and vehicle crash in Manchester

The M4 and the M48 have both been closed this evening after multiple people reported seeing a body on the road.

Two major motorways closed after human remains found on the road with drivers stuck for hours
Yellow weather warning issued in the UK

Yellow warning issued as UK set to be battered by wind and rain in ‘severe weather’ on Sunday
A police officer who removed a monitored offender's tag so that she could have a secret relationship with him has been jailed.

Police officer jailed after removing burglar’s tag to have secret sexual relationship with him
Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell have called on the Government to rethink proposals to relax copyright rules in a bid to protect creative talent from artificial intelligence (AI).

Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell unite behind copyright campaign to protect creative talent from US AI firms
A prison guard..

Prisoners forced to give birth while handcuffed to male officers

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Aerial view of Skiing area of France Alpes, Europe

British skier, 23, found dead in French Alps

World News

See more World News

Ebony McIntosh passed away aged 24.

Tributes pour in for beloved Brit travel influencer who died suddenly on 'dream' trip to Sri Lanka

17 days ago

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine needs American soldiers.

Zelensky warns any peacekeeping force for Ukraine without US troops would be a 'win for Russia'

17 days ago

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News