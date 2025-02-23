Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
German voters head to the polls in high-stakes election set to impact Europe
23 February 2025, 08:12 | Updated: 23 February 2025, 08:24
Polls have opened across Germany, with citizens casting their votes in an election that sees Europe at a critical crossroad.
The election pits the incumbent chancellor against the opposition leader, the vice chancellor and, for the first time, a leader of a far-right party.
The result of the vote will influence Europe's response to the new Trump administration in the US, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.
The election comes seven months ahead of schedule after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in early November.
It comes as widespread protests took place on Saturday, pitting far-right supporters against anti-fascist activists.
Germany's electoral system rarely gives any party an absolute majority and opinion polls suggest that no party is anywhere near one this time.
Two or more parties will most likely form a coalition in the coming weeks.
The candidates are Mr Scholz, opposition leader Friedrich Merz, vice chancellor and environmentalist Greens candidate Robert Habeck and co-leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel.
Top campaign issues were the German economy, still Europe's largest but struggling, and irregular migration.
Mr Scholz lost a confidence vote on December 16 and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered the parliament to be dissolved on December 27, saying a new election was the only way to give the country a stable government capable of tackling its problems.
It is only the fourth time that the Bundestag has been dissolved ahead of schedule after a confidence vote under Germany's post-Second World War constitution.