German voters head to the polls in high-stakes election set to impact Europe

A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Polls have opened across Germany, with citizens casting their votes in an election that sees Europe at a critical crossroad.

The election pits the incumbent chancellor against the opposition leader, the vice chancellor and, for the first time, a leader of a far-right party.

The result of the vote will influence Europe's response to the new Trump administration in the US, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.

The election comes seven months ahead of schedule after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in early November.

It comes as widespread protests took place on Saturday, pitting far-right supporters against anti-fascist activists.

Potsdam, Germany. 22nd Feb, 2025. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to participants at the end of the election campaign in the constituency. A new Bundestag will be elected on 23.02.2025. Credit: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Germany's electoral system rarely gives any party an absolute majority and opinion polls suggest that no party is anywhere near one this time.

Two or more parties will most likely form a coalition in the coming weeks.

The candidates are Mr Scholz, opposition leader Friedrich Merz, vice chancellor and environmentalist Greens candidate Robert Habeck and co-leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel.

Top campaign issues were the German economy, still Europe's largest but struggling, and irregular migration.

Mr Scholz lost a confidence vote on December 16 and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered the parliament to be dissolved on December 27, saying a new election was the only way to give the country a stable government capable of tackling its problems.

It is only the fourth time that the Bundestag has been dissolved ahead of schedule after a confidence vote under Germany's post-Second World War constitution.