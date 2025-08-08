Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza offensive in major policy shift

Chancellor Friedrich Merz made the bold declaration after Mr Netanyahu's cabinet outlined its intention to end the war by seizing control of Gaza City on Friday morning. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Germany has halted exports of military equipment to Israel "until further notice" after Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for a full military takeover of Gaza.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chancellor Friedrich Merz made the bold declaration after Mr Netanyahu's cabinet set out its intention to end the war by taking over Gaza City on Friday morning.

It was a swift response by one of Israel's strongest international backers, which had previously stopped short of adopting tougher lines taken against Israel's government by some of its European Union allies.

Mr Mertz will hope the move further isolates Israel, after Tel Aviv's military plan was condemned by the United Nations and supporters of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

The German leader still emphasised that Israel "has the right to defend itself against Hamas's terror".

He added the release of Israeli hostages and "purposeful" negotiations towards a ceasefire "are our top priority" in efforts to end the 22-month conflict.

Read more: Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

Read more: Three people charged with terror offences after 'showing support for Palestine Action'

At least 29 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes and shootings across southern Gaza, according to local hospitals. Picture: Getty

"The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved," he added.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."

Early on Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister's office released a five-step plan detailing how it intends to end the fighting in Gaza by taking full control of the region.

The "principles" are as follows:

The disarmament of Hamas

The return of all the hostages - both living and dead

The demilitarisation of the Gaza territory

Israeli security control of the Gaza territory

The establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas or the Palestinian Authority

It comes on a day when at least 29 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes and shootings across southern Gaza, according to local hospitals.

Mr Mertz said the German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, adding: "With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs."

Mr Merz said the German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza. Picture: Getty

Israel’s security cabinet backs plans to take over Gaza City

Figures yesterday revealed how Israel's military attacks had left Palestinians in Gaza with access to just 1.5% of cropland that is both usable and suitable for cultivation.

The drop in viable farmland suggests that Israeli forces have continued targeting agricultural areas since imposing a near-total blockade on humanitarian aid into Gaza in early March.

Severe food shortages have led to rising cases of acute malnutrition and skyrocketing food prices.

When discussing the humanitarian crisis in the region, Mr Mertz called on Israeli forces to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries and said Mr Netanyahu "must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza".

It is not clear which military equipment from Germany will be affected.

Germany, with its history with the Holocaust, has been among the strongest western backers of Israel, no matter which government is in power.

Mr Merz's government did not join announcements by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer that they plan to formally recognise a Palestinian state next month.

Sir Keir had earlier branded Israel's decision to escalate its offensive in Gaza "wrong", but made no suggestion Britain would also stop exporting arms to Israel.