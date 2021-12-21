Germany limits private gatherings in lead up to New Year under fresh Covid measures

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the changes on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Germany is set to introduce new Covid measures that will limit private social gatherings for vaccinated people in the lead up to the New Year.

No more than 10 vaccinated people will be allowed to meet up for private gatherings from 28 December, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Gatherings and fireworks will also be banned on New Year's Eve.

It comes amid concerns of the Omicron Covid variant, which has a high transmission rate.

Mr Scholz said: "It is only a matter of weeks before Omicron is dominant here."

Big events - such as football matches - will also have to take place behind closed doors from 28 December, meaning no spectators will be allowed to attend.

Mr Scholz tweeted: "I can understand everyone who doesn't want to hear about mutations and virus variants, especially before Christmas.

"But we must not close our eyes to the Omicron wave that looms in front of us.

"That is why we decided on new measures in MPK today."

It comes as the country recently imposed a travel ban for British tourists, meaning only German nationals and residents are still able to enter the country from the UK.

All travellers need to isolate for 14 days upon arrival in Germany - regardless of their vaccination status - and show proof of a negative PCR test.

France also introduced similar curbs as infections continue to rise in the UK.