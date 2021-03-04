Germany U-turns and formally approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

4 March 2021, 14:17

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for over-65s in Germany
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for over-65s in Germany. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

German health authorities have U-turned and formally approved giving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s.

The country was among several to initially restrict use of the jab to people under 65, or in some cases under 55, citing a lack of data on its effectiveness in older people.

However, publication of further data and pressure to speed up its slow vaccine rollout has prompted Germany’s independent vaccine committee to revise its guidance.

READ MORE: Single Pfizer or Oxford vaccine dose cuts hospitalisations in over 80s by 80%

READ MORE: Decision to delay second Covid-19 jab saved 'large number' of lives, data suggests

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the decision was "good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccination. They will get vaccinated faster".

The vaccine is one of three authorised for use in the 27-nation European Union.

The German vaccine committee, known as StiKo, also advised waiting 12 weeks between administering the first and second AstraZeneca jabs, as studies show this increases the vaccine's effectiveness, Mr Spahn said.

He added both recommendations would be swiftly incorporated into Germany's vaccine rules, which the government announced late on Wednesday would be overhauled to allow more people to get the jabs sooner.

Restrictive rules and a rush of deliveries mean Germany is sitting on a stockpile of more than two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine even as many who want it cannot get the shots.

France, Belgium and Italy loosened their age restrictions for the jab earlier this week as they scramble to confront a looming third spike in Covid-19 cases driven by more contagious virus variants.

Data published this week from England's mass vaccination programme showed that both the AstraZeneca and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were around 60% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in people over 70 after a single dose.

The analysis, released by Public Health England and which has not yet been peer reviewed, also showed both vaccines were about 80% effective in preventing hospitalisations among people over 80.

World News

See more World News

Capitol Breach Threat

Tight security at US Capitol after plot warning

11 mins ago

Israel Oil Spill

Israeli minister sticks to Iran ‘environmental terror’ claim

51 mins ago

A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay

New Zealand: Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

Over 40% of elderly people have admitted to breaking Covid-19 rules

More than 40% of over-80s admit breaking Covid rules after vaccine

2 hours ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been labelled 'Scrooge Sunak' by the IFS Director

Future spending plans in Budget undeliverable 'without considerable pain,' IFS warns

5 hours ago

Nick and Rishi

Sunak defends Budget tax measures, telling LBC UK will be 'internationally competitive'

6 hours ago

Modification to Covid-19 vaccines to combat variants will be fast-tracked

Vaccines against Covid-19 variants to be fast-tracked for approval, MHRA says

7 hours ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave a press conference on Wednesday

Budget 2021: Sunak freezes income tax threshold and hikes corporation tax

1 day ago

Matt Hancock will lead the Downing Street press conference on Monday, as health officials search for an individual with the Brazilian variant who is unaccounted for.

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street Covid-19 news conference

3 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London