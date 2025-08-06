Ghislaine Maxwell banned from 'prison puppy programme' at ‘luxury’ minimum-security jail

6 August 2025, 23:41 | Updated: 7 August 2025, 00:30

Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been banned from a programme that allows inmates to play with puppies at the minimum-security jail she has been transferred to.
By Josef Al Shemary

Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been banned from a programme that allows inmates to play with puppies at the minimum-security jail she has been transferred to.

British socialite Maxwell, a former girlfriend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred quietly last week to a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, from a more strict low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

The facility has been described as a ‘luxury’ prison by Epstein’s victims, and allows prisoners to play with puppies and even sleep in the same room as them, under a programme ran by Canine Companions.

It is supposed to “boost the inmates’ morale, provide them with a sense of responsibility and improve overall behaviour”, according to the charity’s website.

But the sex trafficker, who is serving a 20-year sentence for procuring underage girls for the late financier and convicted paedophile Epstein, has been banned from taking part in the programme.

“Maxwell will never be allowed [to] raise or train a Canine Companions service dog puppy,” a spokesman for the programme told The Telegraph.

Picture: Getty

“Our prison programme policy includes requirements for eligibility, many of which involve the individual’s conviction.

“None of our incarcerated volunteers have been convicted of a crime involving children, animals, or of a sexual nature.”

Her new prison houses mostly white collar criminals guilty of ‘low-level’ offences, who have told of their anger that Maxwell has been moved there.

One told the Telegraph inmates are ‘disgusted’ at her move.

Julie Howell, 44, who is serving a one-year sentence for theft said: “every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here”.

“This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders,” she added. “Human trafficking is a violent crime.”

Maxwell’s new prison is the same facility where Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of fraudulent blood-testing company Theranos, is serving an 11-year sentence.

When Maxwell was moved there, inmates were reportedly locked down and blinds were shut to conceal her arrival.

Her move comes a week after she was interviewed by Trump’s deputy attorney general Todd Blanche, leading to speculation some sort of deal had been cut.

Inmates are believed to be worried about their security given the threats against Maxwell and the prison’s lack of tight security.

According to the Mail on Sunday Maxwell has faced death threats.

A source told the newspaper: “As soon as Ghislaine spoke to the government she was considered a snitch by other inmates at Tallahassee. There were very real and very credible threats on her life.”

Maxwell's move came just days after she was interviewed at a Florida courthouse over the Epstein case by deputy attorney general Todd Blanche. Blanche said he wanted to interview her to see if she might have “information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims”.

While details about what was discussed at the meetings hasn't been released, Maxwell's lawyer described it as “very productive” adding that Maxwell answered the questions “honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability”.

Maxwell's case has been the subject of heightened public focus since an outcry over the Justice Department's statement last month saying that it would not be releasing any additional documents from the Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Trump, who is understood to have been a close friend of Epstein's, has been plagued by the case after his administration came under fire for claiming the client list of the notorious sex trafficker and paedophile ‘doesn’t exist’.

The public, and large swathes of Trump’s supporter base, have been demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring.

