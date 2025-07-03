'Ghost children' found speaking primitive language secluded on Italian farm - as father claims he wanted to 'protect' them

The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Two young children have been found in complete isolation in northern Italy speaking a primitive language.

The children's Dutch father told a local news outlet in Italy that he just wanted to "protect them".

Italian authorities described their living conditions as severe neglect.

The children, aged six and nine, were found in a remote farmhouse near Lauriano, northern Italy.

He insisted the children had "a lot of toys, each their own laptop, many musical instruments, and good ski equipment", and that the children often rode horses and visited restaurants and museums.

Investigators paint a very different picture of the children's upbringing.

When military police arrived at the property in April to issue an evacuation order during heavy flooding, they found the siblings - called Rayan and Noha - still in nappies.

The young children were reportedly unable to read, write or speak properly.

The children were not registered with any school or local authority - and were reportedly only able to speak their own 'primitive' language.

Italian local media have called them "ghost children" as they were invisible to the state and the local community for years.

The juvenile court in Turin has since ruled both parents unfit and placed the children in protective custody.

The father said fears of infection from viruses such as Covid had led him to keep the children isolated.

He insisted they had a good life - mentioning visits to restaurants, museums and a local riding school - RTL reported.

Locals and officials believe the young children were hidden from society.

The farmhouse, close to the small town of Chivasso, had been converted into a fully off-grid home, with independent power and water.

The children's mother, 38, is believed to be homeless.

She has been described as 'detached' and 'absent'.

No one had ever seen the children or realised what was going on in the remote farmhouse.

Lauriano mayor, Mara Baccolla, called the situation very "delicate".

Ms Baccolla said she met the father once and described him as "very reserved" and unable to speak Italian.

She added: "These children can finally find a balance and have access to a life worthy of the name.”