'Ghost children' found speaking primitive language secluded on Italian farm - as father claims he wanted to 'protect' them

3 July 2025, 09:42

The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy.
The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Two young children have been found in complete isolation in northern Italy speaking a primitive language.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The children's Dutch father told a local news outlet in Italy that he just wanted to "protect them".

Italian authorities described their living conditions as severe neglect.

The children, aged six and nine, were found in a remote farmhouse near Lauriano, northern Italy.

He insisted the children had "a lot of toys, each their own laptop, many musical instruments, and good ski equipment", and that the children often rode horses and visited restaurants and museums.

Read more: Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

Read more: Children are receiving ‘life lessons’ from influencers and AI – Ofsted boss

The children, aged six and nine, were found in a remote farmhouse near Lauriano, northern Italy.
The children, aged six and nine, were found in a remote farmhouse near Lauriano, northern Italy. Picture: Alamy

Investigators paint a very different picture of the children's upbringing.

When military police arrived at the property in April to issue an evacuation order during heavy flooding, they found the siblings - called Rayan and Noha - still in nappies.

The young children were reportedly unable to read, write or speak properly.

The children were not registered with any school or local authority - and were reportedly only able to speak their own 'primitive' language.

Italian local media have called them "ghost children" as they were invisible to the state and the local community for years.

The juvenile court in Turin has since ruled both parents unfit and placed the children in protective custody.
The juvenile court in Turin has since ruled both parents unfit and placed the children in protective custody. Picture: Alamy

The juvenile court in Turin has since ruled both parents unfit and placed the children in protective custody.

The father said fears of infection from viruses such as Covid had led him to keep the children isolated.

He insisted they had a good life - mentioning visits to restaurants, museums and a local riding school - RTL reported.

Locals and officials believe the young children were hidden from society.

The farmhouse, close to the small town of Chivasso, had been converted into a fully off-grid home, with independent power and water.

The children's mother, 38, is believed to be homeless.

She has been described as 'detached' and 'absent'.

No one had ever seen the children or realised what was going on in the remote farmhouse.

Lauriano mayor, Mara Baccolla, called the situation very "delicate".

Ms Baccolla said she met the father once and described him as "very reserved" and unable to speak Italian.

She added: "These children can finally find a balance and have access to a life worthy of the name.”

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Women dressed in military gear standing in two lines

Women are now eligible for conscription in Denmark

Diogo Jota has three children with wife Rute Cardoso.

Who is Diogo Jota's childhood sweetheart wife Rute Cardoso as mother of their three children widowed after car crash

x

Liverpool star Diogo Jota, 28, killed in car crash in Spain two weeks after getting married

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police shut down rumours that hero father was responsible for five-year-old girl's fall from Disney cruise ship

Exclusive
Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

x

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday.

India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

Luxurious cruise ships in Corfu.

British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu as police launch urgent investigation

First Day Of Pope Leo XIV

'As civilians languish in misery, political elites grow fat with impunity': Pope slams use of hunger as weapon of war

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho

Ex-criminal justice graduate pleads guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students back in 2022

Traffickers, (with their faces covered) try to manage the scene using sticks as migrants wade into the water to be collected by a small boat at sunrise on July 02, 2025 in Gravelines, France.

Suspected people smuggler seen herding migrants onto packed small boat using a stick

Alarming footage from inside the plane shows nervous passengers grabbing onto oxygen masks during the descent.

Inside Shanghai-Tokyo flight as oxygen masks deployed after plane drops 26,000ft and needs to make emergency landing

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

Snake hunter Mark Pelley lifts a snake in the cargo hold of a plane at Melbourne Airport.

Snake on a plane: Reptile found in hold sparks evacuation fears as expert called in to catch it

Latest News

See more Latest News

One of Britain’s largest police forces is investigating over 1,000 grooming gang suspects in 59 separate child sex abuse cases, it has been revealed.

More than 1,000 child sex abuse suspects investigated in more than 59 separate grooming gang cases
There are ongoing legal cases in rugby league, rugby union and football involving former players

Dementia warning for rugby players as number show red flag signs

File photo dated 21/08/21 of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation has announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Issue date: Thursday July 3, 2025.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher lead tributes following death of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota aged 28
Diogo Jota has died age 28

Who was Diogo Jota: Liverpool footballer dies aged 28

Glastonbury 'not safe in the hands of the BBC,' says Farage

Glastonbury 'not safe in the hands of the BBC,' says Farage

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

‘Criminals, sex offenders, terrorists’ – Farage says UK must quit ECHR to stop boat migrants and deport offenders
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege
Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight.

Ryanair cancels more than 170 flights over next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action

World News

See more World News

Anti-mass tourism demonstrations were planned in Barcelona, where organisers encouraged protesters to bring water pistols to spray at holidaymakers

Anti-tourism protests erupt across Europe as locals say holidaymakers are driving them out

17 days ago

Landscape, Valley, Uttarakhand, India, Asia

Seven people killed after helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in India

18 days ago

Boeing 747 operated by Air India climbing out from take off at London Heathrow Airport, UK.

Is flying getting more dangerous?

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News