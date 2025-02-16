Gloves off: Three fights in first nine seconds as USA beat Canada to reach 4 Nations ice hockey final

.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The ice hockey match between the USA and Canada descended into bedlam from the second it kicked off, with players taking their gloves off for three different fights in the first nine seconds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Players began violent brawls at Montreal’s Bell Centre during the 4 Nations fixture, which the US went on to win 3-1 with the outgoing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in attendance.

Before the match started, Canadian fans loudly booed the US national anthem amid political tensions between the US and their northern neighbours.

Booing the national anthem has become a regular feature of NHS and NBA matches held in Canada since Trump became president for the second time, imposing tariffs on Canada and suggesting plans to make the country ‘the 51st state of America’.

Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team USA hits Brandon Hagel #38 of Team Canada during the third period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

Canada's Brandon Hagel and USA player Matthew Tkachuk were the first two to be sent to the penalty box after they kicked off the game by taking their gloves off and exchanging punches.

Matthew Tkachuk’s brother Brady then joined in the action, fighting Canada’s Sam Bennett in another intense clash.

Read more: British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

The third and final fight, only nine seconds of playing time into the match, involved JT Miller fighting Canadian Colton Parayko trading fists.

All the fights were accompanied by loud cheers from both sets of fans, who welcomed the spectacle of violence from the players.

Seth Jarvis #24 of Team Canada checks Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team USA during the third period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

US coach Mike Sullivan said: "I just think it's very indicative of what this means to the players.

"There's two teams out there that are very competitive, that have a ton of pride for their respective teams and their countries.

Read more: Cheltenham-winning jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies aged just 24 after fall in race

"For me, when you have an investment in trying to win like the way that it occurred, I think that's an indication of it. What an incredible hockey game."

Canada coach Jon Cooper added: "It wasn't planned.

"That wasn't two coaches throwing guys over and saying 'This is happening' - none of that happened. That was as organic as it gets."

J.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

Before the game, announcer Michel Lacroix asked the crowd: “In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country,” in both French and English.

“That was one of the best experiences of my life – just an unbelievable hockey game,” said Dylan Larkin, who scored the goal that put the US ahead in the second period.

Read more: 'Once in a generation moment': Starmer warns against NATO division ahead of emergency summit on Ukraine

“The Tkachuk brothers and Millsy, what a start, and credit to those guys for answering the bell. And the crowd, just a great night for our sport and a great night for this rivalry.”

Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team USA and Sam Bennett #9 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

The game between the US and Canada is one of the most anticipated within the ice hockey world, and the two fierce rivals delivered another mesmerising event.The NHL’s top players had not played each other at international level for 10 years.

Canada coach Cooper said: "It was probably I guess 10 years of no international hockey exhaled in a minute and a half."

Tensions between the US and Canada have flared recently, with the countries involved in a trade war because of Donald Trump’s imposition of 25% tariffs on his northern neighbours.

He recently repeated his desire to make Canada the '51st State'.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team USA fights with Brandon Hagel #38 of Team Canada during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Fox News, he said: "I think Canada would be much better off.

"We lose $200bn a year with Canada. And I'm not going to let that happen. It's too much.

"Why are we paying $200bn a year essentially in subsidy to Canada? Now, if they are a 51st state, I don't mind doing it."

Trump and Trudeau agreed a deal which would see the US delay their tariffs on Canadian imports for 30 days, similar to the deal reached between the US and Mexico.

We stand on guard for thee. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KQ4lE9SShy — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2025

Former Premier Justin Trudeau revealed that in return, Canada would also halt the introduction of tariffs against US goods, revealing both he and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum had engaged in constructive phone calls with the US president.

Taking to X, Trudeau said that Canada would now be implementing a $1.3bn border plan, agreeing with Trump that measures including choppers and law enforcement would "stop the flow of fentanyl".

The highly addictive drug, which sees drug takers regularly resemble 'zombies', continues to pose issues along Canada's western coast and across the border into US cities including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

a Canadian Donald Trump supporter, waits in freezing rain and sleet for Trump rally in Washington D.C. ahead of his second inauguration, Sunday, January 19, 2025. Picture: Getty

Describing his call with Trudeau as “very friendly conversation", Trump said the pause would allow for further discussions to take place.

The US is the largest importer of goods in the world, with Mexico, China and Canada as its top three suppliers, according to the most recent Census data. The countries also represent huge export markets for the US.

This is why the tariffs are predicted to have dramatic effects on the US economy and set up a trade war between the three countries, who are currently protected by the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.