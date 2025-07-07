Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country
7 July 2025, 15:44
Authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work breaks on Monday in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40C, with the heatwave forecast to last until Thursday.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The Labour Ministry ordered the work stoppage, from midday to 5pm, for outdoor manual labour and food delivery services, primarily in central Greece and on several islands.
Employers were also asked to offer remote work options.
Read More: Another summer heatwave! Temperatures set to soar above 30C - and weather records could be broken again
Read More: 'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece
No emergency measures were implemented in Athens, and the current hot spell - following sweltering temperatures across Europe - is not considered unusual.
Greek authorities say they are taking long-term steps to address the effects of climate change, including the deployment this summer of a record number of firefighters.