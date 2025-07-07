Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

7 July 2025, 15:44

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius
A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work breaks on Monday in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40C, with the heatwave forecast to last until Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour Ministry ordered the work stoppage, from midday to 5pm, for outdoor manual labour and food delivery services, primarily in central Greece and on several islands.

Employers were also asked to offer remote work options.

The Greek Labour Ministry has imposed stoppages between 12 and 5
The Greek Labour Ministry has imposed stoppages between 12 and 5. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Another summer heatwave! Temperatures set to soar above 30C - and weather records could be broken again

Read More: 'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece

No emergency measures were implemented in Athens, and the current hot spell - following sweltering temperatures across Europe - is not considered unusual.

Greek authorities say they are taking long-term steps to address the effects of climate change, including the deployment this summer of a record number of firefighters.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Emma

'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

A man wearing a suit exits a car

Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

Three people are fighting for their lives after a freak incident in a French town which saw swarms of bees attack dozens of people.

Bee attack leaves three fighting for their lives and 24 injured after swarms pummel dozens of people in France

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas

'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

The FBI said there was no evidence of any Epstein 'client list'

'No evidence' of infamous Jeffery Epstein 'client list' and paedophile did kill himself in his cell, says FBI

Three people have been killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy

Three killed in horror mass shooting in Philadelphia which saw numerous shots being fired

Revellers make their way past Telephone Exchange building as they run along during day one of the San Fermin festival.

Thousands of daredevils descend on Pamplona as running of the bulls kicks off annual San Fermin Festival

Ms Wilga may be travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan.

Desperate hunt for German backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia eight days ago

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with the policies of the Brics alliance.

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with policies of the Brics alliance

A large fire and plume of smoke is visible in the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, after Israeli strikes on the Houthi-controlled city.

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen as residents ordered to evacuate

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas.

Pictured: The girls dead or missing from Texas children's camp as site releases first statement since floods struck

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking at the start of the 2025 Hague NATO Summit held in The Hague.

NATO chief says China and Russia could launch simultaneous attacks in chilling warning over all-out war

Victoria Police stand guard at Miznon storefront after it became a crime scene.

'Death to IDF': Pro-Palestine protestors hurl chairs and food after storming Israeli-owned restaurant

Texas death toll rises to 51 following flash flooding - as heartbreaking hunt for 27 missing children continues

Texas death toll rises to 70 following flash floods - as heartbreaking hunt for 11 children missing from camp continues

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-GERMANY-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Israel presses forward with Gaza ceasefire talks despite 'unacceptable' Hamas demands

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Killick as Florenz Ziegfeld in a scene called After the Show from Funny Girl.

Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

Rooney, 39, retired from professional football in 2021 to go into management

Rooney signs reported £800k Match of the Day deal

A man and a woman stand next to each other smiling.

Rivals actor keen to return to set after being cleared of assault

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'

Massive queues as key motorway closed in both directions after huge eight-vehicle crash

Passengers at the Security check in at Heathrow Terminal 3.They put liquids and bottles in separate plastic bags before passing through Security.

Airport liquids rule change risks sparking 'extra delays and confusion' as 100ml restriction scrapped at some sites
National Express has made the offer this summer

How to get free child travel on National Express

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery.

Hundreds donate towards funeral costs for four-year-old boy who died after gravestone fell and crushed him
Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium

'I am OK': Jessie J reveals cancer operation success in positive health update

World News

See more World News

One child was taken to hospital for further treatment after a reported "tear gas attack" at a Berlin school.

‘Tear gas attack’ at Berlin school leaves more than 30 children injured

16 days ago

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by missiles fired from Iran, in the central city of Rehovot on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)

Iran launches fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel - as UK withdraws embassy staff from Tehran

16 days ago

HRH King Emere Godwin Okpabi joins the protest - A solidarity demonstration at the High Court on the first day of the major court hearing.

50,000 members of two Nigerian communities taking Shell to High Court over systemic oil pollution

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News