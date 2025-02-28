Protesters throw petrol bombs and police hit back with tear gas as demonstration in Greece descends into violence

28 February 2025, 13:05

Riot police officers take cover from molotov cocktails thrown by demonstrators as clashes break out during a rally as part of a general strike called by unions to mark the second anniversary of the country's worst rail tragedy
Riot police officers take cover from molotov cocktails thrown by demonstrators as clashes break out during a rally as part of a general strike called by unions to mark the second anniversary of the country's worst rail tragedy. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Protesters have hurled petrol bombs and rocks at police outside the Greek parliament building to mark the second anniversary of a devastating train crash in northern Greece.

A mostly peaceful rally in the Greek capital of Athens descended into violence on Friday as youths gathered to mark the Tempe rail disaster, which led to the deaths of 57 people.

Protesters armed with hammers, rocks and petrol bombs clashed with police - who responded with tear gas.

Tens of thousands gathered in what appears to be the largest protests in Greece for over a decade to rally against perceived inaction by the conservative government.

A protester faces off with riot police as clashes break in a rally as part of a general strike called by unions
A protester faces off with riot police as clashes break in a rally as part of a general strike called by unions. Picture: Getty

Critics say that politicians should be held accountable for failures that led up to the crash, but so far only rail officials have been charged with any crimes.

The disaster on February 28 2023 in Tempe - where a passenger train collided head-on with an oncoming freight train - was Greece's worst railway accident.

Dozens have been injured as clashes continue.

Yannis Panagopoulos, president of the General Confederation of Greek Workers, the country's largest union, said: "The full truth must come to light, and those responsible, no matter how high their position, must be held accountable.

Thousands rally in Athens on 2nd anniversary of Greece's deadliest train crash
Thousands rally in Athens on 2nd anniversary of Greece's deadliest train crash. Picture: Getty

"Let us all take to the streets, expressing the outrage and demands of the overwhelming majority of the Greek people."

Flights and rail services have been cancelled, ferries halted and public transportation across the country has been severely disrupted.

Private businesses and public services have also been affected, with many stores in Athens closed, leaving messages of solidarity for the victims' families in front windows.

Protesters clash with police in Athens during rally marking Greece's deadliest train crash
Protesters clash with police in Athens during rally marking Greece's deadliest train crash. Picture: Getty

Protesters chanted: "You count profits. We count lives," while carrying black balloons and anti-government banners and blaring aerosol horns.

Athens municipal worker Costas Reintzopoulos said the rail crash had highlighted longstanding demands for safer working conditions. Eleven of the people who died at the Tempe disaster were railway employees.

"Every day, there is a demand to know the truth about what happened, and every day there is demand to for better safety measures in the workplace. That is a key reason why this remains relevant," he said.

"We don't want to mourn more dead people, who leave in the morning to go to work and we don't know if they'll come back."

As many as 5,000 police officers were deployed to combat the crowds.

Memorial services will be held at Orthodox churches in Athens for the victims, who included many university students returning from a long weekend.

Their families have urged protesters to keep the focus on remembrance, rather than politics.

"This day is one of remembrance, respect and reflection," an association representing the families said in a statement.

"It is dedicated to those who were unjustly lost, to the grieving families, and to the pursuit of justice that remains unresolved."

