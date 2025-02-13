At least 12 injured after man wielding assault rifle throws grenade into bar

13 February 2025, 05:33

Emergency services work near the scene of an explosion at a bar where a grenade was thrown, in Grenoble, on February 12, 2025.
Emergency services work near the scene of an explosion at a bar where a grenade was thrown, in Grenoble, on February 12, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

At least 12 people have been injured after a grenade was thrown into a bar in southeastern France.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Wednesday in the city of Grenoble, according to local French media.

Police have ruled out terrorism as the motive and have not made any arrests but believe the attacker acted alone.

"A person came in, threw a grenade, didn't say a word, it seems, and then fled," prosecutor François Touret de Coucy said.

Police investigators work near the scene of an explosion at a bar where a grenade was thrown, in Grenoble
Police investigators work near the scene of an explosion at a bar where a grenade was thrown, in Grenoble. Picture: Getty

The attacker also brandished an assault rifle - but did not use it.

No one died in the attack but some people were left critically injured.

All victims were taken to Grenoble Alpes University Hospital, BFMTV reported.

Eric Piolle, the mayor of Grenoble, condemned the incident in the "strongest terms" the "criminal act of unprecedented violence that occurred in a business in the Olympic Village district".

He also thanked emergency service workers for their rapid action.

The local authority said it sends "full support to the victims and their loved ones" and condemned "this cowardly and criminal act".

