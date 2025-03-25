'He's a good man': Trump defends Mike Waltz saying he 'made a mistake' following groupchat fiasco

25 March 2025, 13:58 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 14:33

Trump has defended Mike Waltz following his groupchat disaster
Trump has defended Mike Waltz following his groupchat disaster. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has stood by Mike Waltz following an unprecedented groupchat disaster that has sent shockwaves through Washington.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US president’s national security team - including vice-president JD Vance, defense secretary Peter Hegseth, Marco Rubio and the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard - used a group chat to discuss top secret plans for airstrikes on Yemen.

Waltz started the chat on Signal, a commercial encrypted messaging app - accidentally adding a journalist who saw their secret plans.

The jaw-dropping leak supposed that Waltz would be axed from Trump's top team, however, so far the President has stood by Waltz saying he's a "good man" and that he's "learned a lesson".

Prior, he said he was not aware of the security breach when questioned by a reporter, saying he was “not a big fan” of The Atlantic, describing it as a failing business.

Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Conference In Washington DC
Mike Waltz could be dismissed following his unprecedented blunder. Picture: Getty

One person close to the White House said: “Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a f---ing idiot.”

Several officials within the administration believe that Mr Waltz should be dismissed for his “recklessness”, according to Politico.

The decision will be made by Trump and will likely come within the next few days.

Read more: Trump's Cabinet call Europe 'pathetic freeloaders' in bombshell leaked texts as journalist accidentally added to chat

Read more: Grandparents of French boy, 2, found dead in Alps arrested on suspicion of murder and hiding his corpse

James dissects the moment Trump claimed ignorance over leaked messages

The group chat was confirmed as being authentic by Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

He told The Atlantic: “This appears to be an authentic message chain, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.

“The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials.

"The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to troops or national security.”

Goldberg said he voluntarily left the thread, and also stopped short of revealing the contents of some of the messages as they could come to the advantage of enemies of the US.

President Donald Trump arrives at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump arrives at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Goldberg said the messages in the chat, named ‘Houthi PC Small Group’ included “precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing.”

He said that “Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 am” The US began bombing Yemen around 2 pm the same day.

“It should go without saying—but I'll say it anyway—that I have never been invited to a White House principals-committee meeting, and that, in my many years of reporting on national-security matters, I had never heard of one being convened over a commercial messaging app,” he wrote in The Atlantic.

Read more: Heathrow’s backup power 'was never designed to support whole airport,' says Transport Secretary

Read more: Zelenskyy claims US officials influenced by Russia - as Kremlin confirms Putin portrait gift to Trump

US Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 7, 2025.
US Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 7, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Trump told reporters at the White House that he hadn't seen The Atlantic story: “I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of the Atlantic. It's to me, it's a magazine that's going out of business.

Pressed about the leak, he said: “It couldn't have been very effective, because the attack was very effective. I can tell you that I don't know anything about it. You're telling me about it for the first time.”

The security breach is likely to put the Trump administration under further pressure about their handling of classified information and intelligence.

At one point, Hegseth gloats about guaranteeing ‘100% OPSEC - operations security’, while a well-known journalist reads on.

People inspect the site where U.S. airstrikes reportedly struck overnight in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
People inspect the site where U.S. airstrikes reportedly struck overnight in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, March 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The blunder has been described by pundits across the US as unprecedented.

The group message chain included a number of messages denigrating Europe, which, according to the Trump administration, benefits economically from the US Navy’s protection of international shipping lanes.

Vance addressed a message to Hegseth, saying: ‘if you think we should do it let’s go. I just hate bailing Europe out again."

Signal is not an approved form of communicating sensitive information by the US government
Signal is not an approved form of communicating sensitive information by the US government. Picture: Getty

“The user identified as Hegseth responded three minutes later: “VP: I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC. But Mike is correct, we are the only ones on the planet (on our side of the ledger) who can do this.

“Nobody else even close. Question is timing. I feel like now is as good a time as any, given POTUS directive to reopen shipping lanes. I think we should go; but POTUS still retains 24 hours of decision space.”

The US is not the only nation protecting the shipping lanes in the Red Sea, however, as a task force of more than 20 countries including Britain are involved in the operation targeting the Houthis.

Europe branded 'pathetic freeloaders' by top US officials | LBC callers react

Breaking
Russia and Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire deal, US says following Saudi talks

Russia and Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire deal, US says following Saudi talks

Emile, 2, went missing from a holiday home in the Alps and his remains were found months later

Grandparents of French boy, 2, found dead in Alps arrested on suspicion of murder and hiding his corpse

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian has given a rare interview

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter describes tycoon as ‘pathetic man-child’ and reveals her view of 'Nazi' salute

JD Vance and Pete Hegseth criticised European countries in the leaked chat

Trump's Cabinet call Europe 'pathetic freeloaders' in bombshell leaked texts as journalist accidentally added to chat

Firefighters extinguish a fire at damaged residential building in the city centre after Russian shelling on March 24, 2025 in Sumy

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'hollow' peace talks after school bombed, as Trump says mineral deal 'just about complete'

Hamdan Ballal holds his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "No Other Land" during the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Oscar-winning Palestinian director arrested by Israeli military in West Bank

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, from left, US President Donald Trump, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense.

Trump's team make MAGA mistake after revealing secret war plans to journalist accidentally added to group chat

University students march across Galata bridge during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and jailed

More than 1,000 arrested as protests continue to sweep Istanbul after Erdogan rival detained on corruption charges

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist hospitalised with severe burns after explosion destroys three-storey building in Rome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak during joint press conference with Czech Rebublic's President Petr Pavel in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky).

Zelenskyy claims US officials influenced by Russia - as Kremlin confirms Putin portrait gift to Trump

ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM

Tate brothers return to Romania to 'prove their innocence' amid rape and trafficking accusations

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets

Tamim Iqbal was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack

Cricket star on life support after heart attack during match

5 police officers injured during the intervention unauthorised demonstration in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Huge protests in Turkey as crowds hit by rubber bullets and tear gas after Erdogan arrests main rival

A B&B in Rome was destroyed in explosion, leaving a British man seriously injured.

British tourist 'fighting for his life' with burns to 70% of body after Rome B&B explosion

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media at Rideau Hall

Canadian PM Mark Carney calls snap election as he says Donald Trump 'wants to break us' with trade war

Breaking News

Joey Barton guilty of assaulting his wife at their family home

United Airlines Boeing 777 Departing From Newark

Passengers left fuming after flight forced to divert after pilot forgets passport

David Bowie's former London home goes up for sale for under £500,000

David Bowie's former London home goes on sale for under £500,000

More than 200,000 passengers were affected

Counter-terror police say fire that shut Heathrow ‘not a criminal matter’

Chantel Bellew

Britain's Got Talent star dies aged 34

08 November 2020. London, UK. Actor, politician and leader of the Reclaim Party Laurence Fox and veterans pays his respects at the Royal Military memorial on Remembrance Sunday at at Hyde Park Corner. Photo bye Ray Tang.

Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence after ‘sharing upskirting photo' on social media

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold 'agrees to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid'

Female athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics 100 metres final

Female athletes to undergo mandatory testing to make sure they are biological women and 'protect sport's integrity'

