Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals

14 March 2025, 13:06 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 13:07

Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals
Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas said it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The militant group did not immediately specify when the release of the dual-national soldier and the four bodies would occur.

According to reports, other countries party to the agreement did not immediately confirm the Hamas statement.

Mr Alexander was 19 when he was taken from his base on the border with Gaza in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7 2023 that sparked the war.

The statement comes as talks continue in Doha to try to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the first phase of which ended two weeks ago.

It was not clear which parties had participated in negotiating the deal.

The United States, led by the Trump administration's hostage envoy Steve Witkoff, has been pushing for a proposal that would extend the truce and see a limited number of hostage for prisoner exchanges.

Read more: Ukraine ceasefire is ‘not at all close’ and could take 'years,’ former chief of British army tells LBC

Read more: Peace deal on Putin's terms: Russian leader sets out conditions as Zelenskyy says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

Yael Alexander holds a poster of her son, Edan, who was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, during a weekly rally for families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and their supporters, in Tel Aviv, Israel
Yael Alexander holds a poster of her son, Edan, who was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, during a weekly rally for families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and their supporters, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Alamy

The White House last week made a surprise announcement, saying that American officials had engaged in "ongoing talks and discussions" with Hamas officials, stepping away from a long-held US policy of not directly engaging with the militant group.

That prompted a terse response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

It was not immediately clear whether those talks were at all linked to Hamas's Friday announcement about the release of the American hostage.

In a separate statement, Hamas official Husam Badran reaffirmed what he said was Hamas's commitment to fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in all its phases, warning that any Israeli deviation from the terms would return negotiations to square one.

Tel Aviv, Israel. 11th March, 2025. Families and supporters of 59 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza protest at the Begin Gate of the IDF HaKirya National Headquarters for an immediate hostage deal 522 days into their captivity and an end to war.
Tel Aviv, Israel. 11th March, 2025. Families and supporters of 59 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza protest at the Begin Gate of the IDF HaKirya National Headquarters for an immediate hostage deal 522 days into their captivity and an end to war. Picture: Alamy

Israel is pressing the militant group to accept an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire.

Hamas wants to start negotiations on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase, which would see the release of remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting peace.

It comes days after Israel halted its electricity supply to Gaza, which Palestinians rely on for their water supply, a week after blocking all humanitarian aid from entering the Strip.

Gaza has received very little electricity for a decade due to Israel's long-term blockade, but desalination plants in the territory still receive power for drinking water.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Trump said he will end the 'mess' of the Ukraine war

Trump hails 'good and productive' talks with Russia as he urges Putin to spare lives of Ukrainian troops

Close up of a dachshund sausage dog in long grass

Sausage dog mauls newborn baby to death after vets refused to euthanise it

Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade

British pensioner killed in hit-and-run by Kenyan president’s motorcade

Exclusive
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Sir Peter Wall warned Vladimir Putin will “not come to the party” on the terms currently being put forward for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine ceasefire is ‘not at all close’ and could take 'years,’ former chief of British army tells LBC

The US 'hunting' influencer fled Australia following backlash over video of her snatching baby wombat from its mother

US influencer flees Australia following backlash over video of her snatching baby wombat from its mother

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Peace deal on Putin's terms: Russian leader sets out conditions as Zelenskyy says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

American Airlines jet bursts into flames at Denver Airport as terrified passengers forced to escape onto wing

American Airlines jet bursts into flames at Denver Airport as terrified passengers forced to escape onto wing

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House

'US will annex Greenland', says Trump as he warns Nato 'might have to get involved' in takeover

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Very manipulative': Zelenskyy slams Putin's peace deal comments as he says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

Trump has praised Putin's 'promising' remarks over the peace deal with Ukraine

Trump praises 'promising' Putin remarks over peace deal with Ukraine as he calls for Russia to 'do right thing'

Exclusive
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin's peace terms are for NATO to stop arming Ukraine and an end to mass mobilisation, ex-Kremlin adviser says

Vladimir Putin

Putin says he 'agrees with ceasefire proposals' but warns 'lots of questions' remain about Ukraine deal

The world is waiting for Putin's response to a proposed ceasefire

Putin’s ‘secret plan’ for fate of Ukraine revealed in classified Kremlin files - as US team heads to Moscow for talks

Estonian President Alar Karis (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Estonia's President tells LBC he backs all European countries introducing conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen.

Putin dons military fatigues for frontline visit - as Trump threatens to destroy Russian economy in bid for peace deal

Exclusive
Putin is likely to sign a peace deal, a White House official has said

Putin 'will agree to Ukraine deal because of heavy losses', US official says as Trump warns of 'devastating' punishment

Latest News

See more Latest News

The flag was removed by police on Friday.

Man arrested after 'sick' Nazi flag flown outside church in Welsh village

Claudiu-Karol Kondor was murdered by Mark Ross

Thief jailed for life for murdering Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop him stealing van
Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London

Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London

Lydia Mugambe, who took "advantage of her status" over the young Ugandan women, insisted she was “not a criminal” as police took her in, body cam footage shows.

Moment United Nations judge tells police 'I have immunity' as she's arrested after forcing woman to work as her slave
Russell Brand book signing - Gateshead

Russell Brand sued for £220,000 by publisher over failure to write two self-help books

British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns
Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband have lost their bid to have core participant status at Covid inquiry

Michelle Mone accuses Covid inquiry of 'cover-up' after being refused special status when it looks at PPE contracts
Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London.

Thomas Tuchel announces his first England squad including two uncapped defenders and a recall for Marcus Rashford

World News

See more World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Donald Trump (R), are expected to strike a deal on Friday.

Zelenskyy warns US minerals deal will 'not be enough' as Trump confirms 'very big agreement'

15 days ago

Judges Patrick Lipton Robinson (L) from Jamaica, ruled that Britain should give up its ownership of the Chagos Islands.

Judge who ruled Britain should give up Chagos Islands says UK 'obliged' to pay £18 trillion in slavery reparations

16 days ago

Police officers lead a man away from a crime scene in handcuffs

Gunman opens fire on family of dead boxer outside murder trial in Germany

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News