Hamas confirms names of Israeli hostages due for release on Saturday

14 February 2025, 12:35 | Updated: 14 February 2025, 12:39

Hostages (L-R) Sasha Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn,
Hostages (L-R) Sasha Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn,. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Henry Moore

Hamas has confirmed the names of three hostages due to be released on Saturday in exchange for Palestinians being held in Israel.

It comes after a period where many feared the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas would collapse, after the militant group accused the Israeli military of breaching the terms of the agreement.

Those being released are Russian-Israeli Alexander Troufanov, Argentinian-Israeli Yair Horn, and US-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen.

Hamas said on Monday that it would not hand over the hostages this weekend, claiming Israel had violated ceasefire conditions.

Yair Horn
Yair Horn. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at the militant group, threatening to end the ceasefire.

Hamas backed down on Thursday, following threats from President Donald Trump.

Since the ceasefire began 16 Israeli hostages, as well as five Thai hostages, have been released in exchange for 566 prisoners.

In total, the first six weeks of the ceasefire deal will see 33 Israelis released in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians being held in Israel.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, the IDF has engaged in a brutal bombardment of Gaza.

Sagui Dekel-Chen
Sagui Dekel-Chen. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

At least 48,200 people, the vast majority women and children, have killed during Israel’s offensive.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump restated claims that the US will take control of Gaza and rebuild it, forcibly removing Gazans from their homes and relocating them elsewhere.

Trump reiterated his claim to the war-torn strip in a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan on Tuesday, insisting that Gaza could somehow be emptied of all residents, controlled by the US and redeveloped as a tourist area.

"Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza," he said.

