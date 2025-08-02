Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital', the group has said responding to reported comments from a US official.

In a statement, Hamas said it was responding to "media reports quoting US envoy Steve Witkoff, claiming [Hamas] has shown willingness to disarm".

It continued: "We reaffirm that resistance and its arms are a legitimate national and legal right as long as the occupation continues.

"This right is recognised by international laws and norms, and it cannot be relinquished except through the full restoration of our national rights - first and foremost, the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Hamas called Mr Witkoff's trip to a US aid distribution centre - which has seen several deaths in recent weeks - as "nothing more than a premeditated staged show".

The terror group's statement came after three major global powers indicated they were going to recognise a Palestinian state in the coming months.

The UK has indicated that it will recognise a Palestinian state as soon as September should there not be a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas which began on October 7, 2023.

Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer issued the ultimatum to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli PM, following an emergency meeting of his Cabinet.

The UK has indicated that it will recognise a Palestinian state as soon as September should there not be a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas which began on October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir's announcement came as Canada and France also signalled their intention to recognise a Palestinian state.

He said the Israeli government must reach a ceasefire, make clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commit to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.

Following the news, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu hit out at Starmer, saying he "rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims."

"A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW," he wrote on X.

"Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen."

When making the announcement, Sir Keir reiterated that Britain's demands on Hamas remain and the terror group must release all remaining hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, accept they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm.