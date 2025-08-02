Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

2 August 2025, 18:10

Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons.
Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital', the group has said responding to reported comments from a US official.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement, Hamas said it was responding to "media reports quoting US envoy Steve Witkoff, claiming [Hamas] has shown willingness to disarm".

It continued: "We reaffirm that resistance and its arms are a legitimate national and legal right as long as the occupation continues.

Read also: Migrant hotel residents 'laugh and film' from rooms as anti-asylum protesters face-off against counter groups outside

Read also: All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

"This right is recognised by international laws and norms, and it cannot be relinquished except through the full restoration of our national rights - first and foremost, the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Hamas called Mr Witkoff's trip to a US aid distribution centre - which has seen several deaths in recent weeks - as "nothing more than a premeditated staged show".

Palestinians gather as Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants keep guard on the day of the release of four female Israeli soldiers, who had been held in Gaza
In a statement, Hamas said it was responding to "media reports quoting US envoy Steve Witkoff, claiming [Hamas] has shown willingness to disarm". (file photo). Picture: Alamy
This handout photo from US Embassy Jerusalem shows White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, center, and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee,
Hamas called Mr Witkoff's trip to a US aid distribution centre which has seen several deaths in recent weeks as "nothing more than a premeditated staged show". Picture: Alamy

The terror group's statement came after three major global powers indicated they were going to recognise a Palestinian state in the coming months.

The UK has indicated that it will recognise a Palestinian state as soon as September should there not be a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas which began on October 7, 2023.

Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer issued the ultimatum to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli PM, following an emergency meeting of his Cabinet.

PM Keir Starmer Says UK Will Recognise Palestinian State At UNGA Unless Israel Meets Conditions
The UK has indicated that it will recognise a Palestinian state as soon as September should there not be a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas which began on October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir's announcement came as Canada and France also signalled their intention to recognise a Palestinian state.

He said the Israeli government must reach a ceasefire, make clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commit to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.

Following the news, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu hit out at Starmer, saying he "rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims."

"A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW," he wrote on X.

"Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen."

When making the announcement, Sir Keir reiterated that Britain's demands on Hamas remain and the terror group must release all remaining hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, accept they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza

Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

US wildfires including ‘megafire’ burning so hot they created ‘fire clouds’ as iconic Grand Canyon landmark destroyed

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone after being surrounded for days by Russian forces

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

A person stands in front of an active volcano

'A descent of burning hot lava' - Volcano in Russia's far east erupts after 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Members of Indian Army's engineering arm prepare to remove the wreckage of an Air India aircraft

Air India watchdog finds 51 safety violations by airline during post-crash audit

Baboons sit in their enclosure at Nuremberg Zoo.

Outrage after zoo shoots baboons due to 'overcrowding' and feeds them to predators

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is seen after winning the pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest on August 2nd, 2025.

Charles Leclerc edges out McLarens to claim pole position in Hungary

Protesters and counter groups gather outside the London hotel

Nine arrested as anti-asylum protesters and counter groups face-off outside London migrant hotel
Maro Itoje of the British & Irish Lions holds the trophy after his team won the series 2-1 following the third and final rugby union test between the Lions and the Wallabies in Sydney

Lions claim 2-1 series win despite losing final Test against Australia in Sydney

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain

Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice in Hungary

Protesters with Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London,

‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

After Oasis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Concert at V festival, Chelmsford Essex UK

The 19 songs Oasis played in their final show before breaking up in 2009

Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond.

Tom Holland addresses 'speculation' he could be the next 007

World News

See more World News

A mother with her twins walks outside of their house which was heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Two killed and 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv following Moscow's largest-ever aerial strike

23 days ago

Palestinians facing food shortages gather to receive the humanitarian aid to be delivered through the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip on July 02

Gaza permanent ceasefire is 'questionable', says senior Israeli official as Trump insists it's 'possible'

23 days ago

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

23 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News