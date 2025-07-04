Hamas says it is consulting other Palestinian groups on Gaza ceasefire as Trump expects decision 'within 24 hours'

4 July 2025, 12:09

US President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that he would know in 24 hours whether Hamas has agreed to the plan.
By Shannon Cook

Hamas says it is consulting other Palestinian groups before giving a formal response to the latest proposal for a new Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal proposed by the US.

On Tuesday, Trump said Israel had accepted the conditions necessary for a 60-day ceasefire.

During this period, the parties would consider how to end the war.

The Israeli military is continuing its targeted attacks across the Gaza Strip.

Local journalists reported hearing explosions and gunfire as Israeli helicopter gunships and artillery struck the southern Khan Younis area on Friday morning.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed overnight in strikes on two tents housing displaced people in Khan Younis - the local Nasser hospital said.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the strikes but it did say its military were "operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities".

In a statement released early on Friday, Hamas said it was discussing with the leaders of other Palestinian factions the ceasefire plan it had received from regional mediators Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas said it would confirm a "final decision" to the mediators after the consultations had ended and then announce it officially.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed overnight in strikes on two tents housing displaced people in Khan Younis - the local Nasser hospital said.
The ceasefire plan is understood to include the staggered release of 10 living Israeli hostages and the bodies of 18 other hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

There are fifty hostages being held in Gaza, with 20 of these thought to be alive.

One of Hamas' core requirements is the delivery of unrestricted food and medical aid into Gaza.

The ceasefire proposal allegedly says sufficient quantities would enter the territory immediately with the support of the United Nations and Red Cross.

It is reported that the plan would also include a phased Israeli military withdrawal from parts of Gaza.

The ceasefire proposal allegedly says sufficient quantities would enter the territory immediately with the support of the United Nations and Red Cross.
Hamas calls for a guarantee that Israeli air and ground operations will not resume after the end of the 60-day ceasefire.

The ceasefire proposal is understood to detail negotiations on an end to the war and the release of the remaining hostages would begin on day one.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Israel's Channel 12 TV on Thursday: "We sure hope it's a done deal, but I think it's all going to be what Hamas is willing to accept.

"One thing is clear: The president wants it to be over. The prime minister wants it to be over. The American people, the Israeli people, want it to be over."

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu promised to secure the release of all remaining hostages during his visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz - a community close to the Israel-Gaza border where 76 residents were abducted during the 7 October 2023 attacks led by Hamas.

Netanyahu said: "I feel a deep commitment, first of all, to ensure the return of all of our hostages, all of them.

"We will bring them all back."

However, he did not commit to ending the war and has said this won't happen until the hostages are released and Hamas' military and governing operations are dismantled.

Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others taken hostage in the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the attack.

The territory's Hamas-run health ministry have said at least 57,130 people have been killed in Gaza since then.

