Hamas 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - if Israel halts airstrikes and re-opens humanitarian corridors

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas has said they are 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - as starvation continues to spread across Gaza following limited aid drops in the region.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Sunday, Hamas’s armed wing said it is willing to provide hostages with food and aid - on the proviso that Israel halts all airstrikes in the region and re-opens permanent humanitarian corridors.

It comes as yet more horrifying images emerged from Gaza - most recently footage showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David looking gaunt and emaciated in a dark tunnel below the surface.

According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages still remain in Gaza - only 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

It follows unverified reports from the terror organisation suggesting a further six Palestinians have died of starvation in the past 24 hours.

The move to provide aid comes as a senior member of Hamas's political bureau insisted Western nations' move to recognise an independent Palestinian state is the "overall outcome" of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Read more: Home Office crackdown on social media adverts for Channel crossings only targets 'small players', experts warn

Read more: Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock urges Reeves to charge VAT on private healthcare to save NHS

People carry a Palestinian man killed by Israeli army fire while waiting for humanitarian aid at the so-called 'Netzarim Corridor' in the central Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

This week will see further moves towards a resolution to the conflict, with the United Nations Security Council set to convene on Tuesday morning.

The session will discuss the remaining Israeli hostages currently held by the terror organisation in Gaza.

The news follows word from David Lammy that up to 300 children could be evacuated from Gaza and given NHS treatment in the UK.

The plans are reportedly set to be announced within weeks.

Gazans starved by Israel flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour. Picture: Getty

A parent or guardian will accompany each child, as well as siblings if necessary, and the Home Office will carry out biometric and security checks before travel, the Sunday Times reported.

This will happen “in parallel” with an initiative by Project Pure Hope, a group set up to bring sick and injured Gazan children to the UK privately for treatment.

More than 50,000 children are estimated to have been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to Unicef.