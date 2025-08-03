Hamas 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - if Israel halts airstrikes and re-opens humanitarian corridors

3 August 2025, 23:53

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza
Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas has said they are 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - as starvation continues to spread across Gaza following limited aid drops in the region.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on Sunday, Hamas’s armed wing said it is willing to provide hostages with food and aid - on the proviso that Israel halts all airstrikes in the region and re-opens permanent humanitarian corridors.

It comes as yet more horrifying images emerged from Gaza - most recently footage showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David looking gaunt and emaciated in a dark tunnel below the surface.

According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages still remain in Gaza - only 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

It follows unverified reports from the terror organisation suggesting a further six Palestinians have died of starvation in the past 24 hours.

The move to provide aid comes as a senior member of Hamas's political bureau insisted Western nations' move to recognise an independent Palestinian state is the "overall outcome" of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Read more: Home Office crackdown on social media adverts for Channel crossings only targets 'small players', experts warn

Read more: Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock urges Reeves to charge VAT on private healthcare to save NHS

People carry a Palestinian man killed by Israeli army fire while waiting for humanitarian aid at the so-called 'Netzarim Corridor' in the central Gaza Strip.
People carry a Palestinian man killed by Israeli army fire while waiting for humanitarian aid at the so-called 'Netzarim Corridor' in the central Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

This week will see further moves towards a resolution to the conflict, with the United Nations Security Council set to convene on Tuesday morning.

The session will discuss the remaining Israeli hostages currently held by the terror organisation in Gaza.

The news follows word from David Lammy that up to 300 children could be evacuated from Gaza and given NHS treatment in the UK.

The plans are reportedly set to be announced within weeks.

Gazans starved by Israel flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour
Gazans starved by Israel flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour. Picture: Getty

A parent or guardian will accompany each child, as well as siblings if necessary, and the Home Office will carry out biometric and security checks before travel, the Sunday Times reported.

This will happen “in parallel” with an initiative by Project Pure Hope, a group set up to bring sick and injured Gazan children to the UK privately for treatment.

More than 50,000 children are estimated to have been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to Unicef.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Pope Leo XIV greeting pilgrims.

Pope Leo XIV welcomed in jubilant fashion at vigil attended by thousands of young Catholics

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike

Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv

Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons.

Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza

Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

US wildfires including ‘megafire’ burning so hot they created ‘fire clouds’ as iconic Grand Canyon landmark destroyed

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone after being surrounded for days by Russian forces

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme.

'World-first' gonorrhoea vaccine scheme available now in England as medics battle 'super' strains
A peaceful protest held by mothers wearing pink descended into violence after masked thugs hijacked the gathering taking place outside a migrant hotel in Canary Wharf.

Man arrested after thugs hijack mums' peaceful 'pink protest' outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel
England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

Chris Woakes ‘all in’ and will bat with dislocated shoulder if needed, says England's Joe Root
Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

David Davis at his home near Goole, Yorkshire - as the politician told LBC he believes convicted killer nurse Lucy Letby is innocent

David Davis 'convinced' child-killer Lucy Letby is innocent - as documentary airing tonight reveals explosive new evidence
Winner McLaren's British driver Lando Norris poses on the podium

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Hungarian Grand Prix

People thought to be migrants board an inflatable boat in Gravelines, France, as they attempt to travel across the channel and to the UK

Home Office crackdown on social media adverts for Channel crossings only targets 'small players', experts warn
Christian Horner was released from his position as the Formula One team principal on July 9.

McLaren boss says Formula One is a ‘healthier’ place without Christian Horner

World News

See more World News

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

24 days ago

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

10 children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

24 days ago

Jota and his brother died in a car crash last week.

'You have my word they weren’t speeding': Truck driver who filmed Diogo Jota car crash aftermath disputes police report

24 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News