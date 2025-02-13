Hamas announces it will release Israeli hostages as planned amid fears ceasefire will collapse

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Hamas has said it will release Israeli hostages as planned amid fears the Gaza ceasefire will collapse.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working to "remove all hurdles", Hamas said in a statement.

The group confirmed that it would implement the ceasefire deal, with three more hostages being freed on Saturday as planned.

It comes after Hamas said on Monday that it would not hand over the hostages, claiming Israel had violated ceasefire conditions.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at the militant group, threatening to end the ceasefire.

Sharing a video message on Tuesday, he said: "The military will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated".

Following the release of the clip, Donald Trump said Hamas must meet the Saturday deadline or "all bets are off".

Military reservists were called up to prepare for a possible re-eruption of the war.

Israel is yet to comment on the announcement from Hamas.

This story is being updated