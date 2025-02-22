Hamas release first two Israeli hostages from Rafah - with four more set to be freed under ceasefire deal

22 February 2025, 08:02 | Updated: 22 February 2025, 08:19

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday
Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday. Picture: IDF

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas has released two Israeli hostages out of a total of six to be freed on Saturday - hours after Israel accused the terrorist group of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tal Shoham, 40, was the first hostage to emerge from a vehicle flanked by Hamas fighters, with Avera Mengisto, 38, emerging moments later.

Hamas named a total of six hostages to be released on Saturday during the week, with their names confirmed as Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto.

Mr Shoham was taken by Hamas from Be'eri, with Mr Mengisto taken by Hamas from North Gaza.

Red Cross ambulances were seen to arrive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah in preparation for the handover on Saturday morning, with a representative entering a Hamas vehicle to identify two initial two hostages.

Mr Mengisto and fellow hostage Mr al-Sayed are both Israeli civilians who entered Gaza independently nearly a decade ago and have been held by the group ever since.

It follows the return of the remains of Shiri Bibas late on Friday, after Hamas returned the wrong body during the handover of four deceased Israeli hostages.

Hamas fighters are deployed in Rafah ahead of the planned release of two among six Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Hamas fighters are deployed in Rafah ahead of the planned release of two among six Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

The remains were said to be that of an unknown Gazan woman.

The handover marks the final release in phase one of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Read more: BBC pulls controversial Gaza documentary from iPlayer following backlash

Read more: Bibas family 'galvanised' Israeli society against 'vicious and cruel' Hamas as mother's body remains missing in Gaza

The other four hostages are set to be handed over in central Gaza in the coming hours.

The release comes despite increased tensions between Israel and Hamas that have clouded the future of the fragile ceasefire deal.

According to Hamas, Israel will release 602 Palestinian prisoners in return.

Palestinians gather as Hamas fighters deploy ahead of the planned release of Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)
Palestinians gather as Hamas fighters deploy ahead of the planned release of Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra). Picture: Alamy

As part of the ceasefire agreement, surviving Israeli hostages have been released in stages - with women, the elderly and those aged under 19 released during phase one.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, which is set to last six-weeks, began last month with the handover of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari.

It comes as the Israeli Prime Minister said on Friday that Hamas has handed over the body of a Gazan woman - not the hostage, as agreed in the deal.

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday - Omer Shem Tov, 21, taken from Nova Festival
Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday - Omer Shem Tov, 21, taken from Nova Festival. Picture: Bring Them Home Now
Omer Wenkert, 23, was taken hostage from Nova Festival.
Omer Wenkert, 23, was taken hostage from Nova Festival. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

Hamas has since claimed Shiri Bibas' remains were mixed up following an Israeli air strike.

It coincides with reports Benjamin Netanyahu is set to appoint a close political ally to lead phase two talks with Hamas.

The new appointment is set to replace Israel’s previous chief negotiator.

Tal Shoham, 39, was taken by Hamas from Be'eri
Tal Shoham, 39, was taken by Hamas from Be'eri. Picture: Bring Them Home
Avera Mengisto, 38, was taken by Hamas from North Gaza
Avera Mengisto, 38, was taken by Hamas from North Gaza. Picture: Bring Them Home Now
Eliya Cohen, 27, was taken by Hamas
Eliya Cohen, 27, was taken by Hamas. Picture: Bring Them Home
Hisham Al-Sayed crossed into Gaza independently around a decade ago and has been held by the group ever since
Hisham Al-Sayed crossed into Gaza independently around a decade ago and has been held by the group ever since. Picture: IDF

It comes as the head of BICOM told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the treatment of the Bibas family shows the "cruel and vicious" nature of Hamas.

Israeli Defence Force veteran Richard Peter said Thursday was a difficult day for Israeli society as the country mourned the family who had captured the hearts and minds of every household.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped alongside her husband and two sons - Ariel, 4, and nine-month-old Kfir - from the Niz Or kibbutz during the October 7 attack.

This is a breaking story

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Salman Rushdie

Man found guilty of attempted murder over Salman Rushdie attack

Diddy's lawyer has quit the sex trafficking case, a New York court heard today

‘I cannot continue’: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer quits sex trafficking case

Police officers work at the scene where a person was stabbed near the memorial of the murdered jews of Europe in Berlin

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Berlin Holocaust Memorial as police hunt suspect

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Ukraine has 'no cards left to play' Trump claims as he slams Starmer for 'doing nothing' to end Russia's war

Pope Francis's doctors say he is 'not out of danger'

Pope Francis ‘not out of danger,’ says doctors who have prescribed ‘absolute rest’

Steve Bannon has been accused of giving a 'Nazi' salute

Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon accused of doing 'Nazi salute' during speech

Pope Francis

Pope Francis 'could resign' if condition worsens, cardinal claims

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Johannesburg, South Africa. 20th Feb, 2025. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Foreign Minister

China backs Donald Trump’s bid to end Ukraine war as Europe rallies behind Zelenskyy at G20

Exclusive
UK falls behind the US and Europe in protecting top government officials from spying

UK ‘behind on national security’ as China ‘could use’ DeepSeek AI to spy in British cars

Security forces and bomb disposal units are deployed to the scene of a bus explosion in Bat Yam, Israel

'Several' buses explode in Israel in 'suspected terror attack'

Monumental Pharaoh Thutmose II statues in Karnak Temple.

Pharaoh discovery 'solves a great mystery of ancient Egypt'

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

Nasa updates prediction of ‘city killer’ asteroid hitting Earth

The PM will propose sending 30,000 troops to police Ukraine.

Kremlin hits back branding Starmer's plans to send 30,000 troops to Ukraine 'unacceptable'

Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent

Ex-Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent after World Cup final

A rescue team of 10 personnel was deployed on Sunday evening.

British tourist dies after fall while trekking with friend in Himalayas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Steve Bannon has been accused of giving a 'Nazi salute'.

Steve Bannon denies using 'Nazi salute' and claims he was waving to crowd

An urgent search is currently underway in Teeside in the hunt for a missing runner, after her vehicle was found abandoned on the roadside.

Urgent hunt for missing runner, 23, as police become 'increasingly concerned' for her safety
Donald Trump said Zelenskyy and Putin need to 'work together'

Donald Trump says Putin and Zelenskyy 'need to work together' as he denies he's planning 'trip to Moscow'
The hand was found at Our Lady Immaculate school in Darndale

Mystery of ‘severed hand’ found near school in Dublin

The three brothers have been jailed for dozens of child sex offences

Three brothers jailed for sexually abusing and grooming dozens of young girls in Leeds

iPhone security update.

Urgent warning for iPhone users as Apple to remove highest level of data protection amid government security row
The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Talks with 'courageous' Zelenskyy were 'extensive and positive', US envoy says just days after Trump dictator comments
Actor Daniel Craig during ' Skyfall ' movie premiere in Berlin on 30th October 2012

Daniel Craig breaks silence after James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon

World News

See more World News

Steve Irwin with his wife Terri and Bindi aged four.

Bindi Irwin reveals secret disorder father Steve battled for years before his death

17 days ago

Members of the emergengy services and Police special forces work at the scene of the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden

'Worst mass shooting in Sweden's history': 10 dead and scores injured after gunman goes on rampage at college

17 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News