Hamas release first two Israeli hostages from Rafah - with four more set to be freed under ceasefire deal

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday. Picture: IDF

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas has released two Israeli hostages out of a total of six to be freed on Saturday - hours after Israel accused the terrorist group of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Tal Shoham, 40, was the first hostage to emerge from a vehicle flanked by Hamas fighters, with Avera Mengisto, 38, emerging moments later.

Hamas named a total of six hostages to be released on Saturday during the week, with their names confirmed as Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto.

Mr Shoham was taken by Hamas from Be'eri, with Mr Mengisto taken by Hamas from North Gaza.

Red Cross ambulances were seen to arrive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah in preparation for the handover on Saturday morning, with a representative entering a Hamas vehicle to identify two initial two hostages.

Mr Mengisto and fellow hostage Mr al-Sayed are both Israeli civilians who entered Gaza independently nearly a decade ago and have been held by the group ever since.

It follows the return of the remains of Shiri Bibas late on Friday, after Hamas returned the wrong body during the handover of four deceased Israeli hostages.

Hamas fighters are deployed in Rafah ahead of the planned release of two among six Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

The remains were said to be that of an unknown Gazan woman.

The handover marks the final release in phase one of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The other four hostages are set to be handed over in central Gaza in the coming hours.

The release comes despite increased tensions between Israel and Hamas that have clouded the future of the fragile ceasefire deal.

According to Hamas, Israel will release 602 Palestinian prisoners in return.

Palestinians gather as Hamas fighters deploy ahead of the planned release of Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra). Picture: Alamy

As part of the ceasefire agreement, surviving Israeli hostages have been released in stages - with women, the elderly and those aged under 19 released during phase one.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, which is set to last six-weeks, began last month with the handover of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari.

It comes as the Israeli Prime Minister said on Friday that Hamas has handed over the body of a Gazan woman - not the hostage, as agreed in the deal.

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday - Omer Shem Tov, 21, taken from Nova Festival. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

Omer Wenkert, 23, was taken hostage from Nova Festival. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

Hamas has since claimed Shiri Bibas' remains were mixed up following an Israeli air strike.

It coincides with reports Benjamin Netanyahu is set to appoint a close political ally to lead phase two talks with Hamas.

The new appointment is set to replace Israel’s previous chief negotiator.

Tal Shoham, 39, was taken by Hamas from Be'eri. Picture: Bring Them Home

Avera Mengisto, 38, was taken by Hamas from North Gaza. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

Eliya Cohen, 27, was taken by Hamas. Picture: Bring Them Home

Hisham Al-Sayed crossed into Gaza independently around a decade ago and has been held by the group ever since. Picture: IDF

It comes as the head of BICOM told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the treatment of the Bibas family shows the "cruel and vicious" nature of Hamas.

Israeli Defence Force veteran Richard Peter said Thursday was a difficult day for Israeli society as the country mourned the family who had captured the hearts and minds of every household.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped alongside her husband and two sons - Ariel, 4, and nine-month-old Kfir - from the Niz Or kibbutz during the October 7 attack.

