Hamas returns bodies of four Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attack

20 February 2025, 07:26 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 08:10

Palestinians look at weapons as Hamas fighters take up a position ahead of handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, who had long been feared dead, to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip
Palestinians look at weapons as Hamas fighters take up a position ahead of handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, who had long been feared dead, to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas has returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages who were taken during the October the 7th attack.

The remains of Shiri Bibas and her two children, as well as the body of 84-year-old Oded Lifschitz, were handed over to the Red Cross on Thursday, with the remains then set to be handed to Israel.

The Red Cross convoy arrived at the stage set up by Hamas in Khan Younis on Thursday ahead of the handover, with masked Hamas gunmen lining the streets as crowds watched on.

The bodies were passed to the charity just before 10am local time, as the Gaza ceasefire deal continues to hold.

The masked Hamas gunmen surrounded the stage ahead of the handover, with green flags waving around the square.

Members of the group then accompanied the Red Cross convoy as it departed the area with the hostages' remains.

Al-Qassam hands over bodies of Israeli hostages killed by army shelling in Gaza
Al-Qassam hands over bodies of Israeli hostages killed by army shelling in Gaza. Picture: Getty
Hamas fighters take up a position ahead of handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, who had long been feared dead, to the Red Cross in Khan Younis.
Hamas fighters take up a position ahead of handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, who had long been feared dead, to the Red Cross in Khan Younis. Picture: Alamy

Benjamin Netanyahu says the "heart of an entire nation breaks" following their deaths of the four dead hostages.

Marking a day of mourning across the country, Israelis are expected to line the streets from the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Gaza's border to Abu Kabir.

The bodies are set to be taken to a forensic laboratory in Israel before being released to the families.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Bibas family and Mr Lifshitz had died while being held by Hamas.

Palestinians gather as Hamas fighters deploy ahead of handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, who had long been feared dead, to the Red Cross in Khan
Palestinians gather as Hamas fighters deploy ahead of handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, who had long been feared dead, to the Red Cross in Khan. Picture: Alamy
Israeli flags are displayed at the so-called Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, ahead of the return by Hamas of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Gaza
Israeli flags are displayed at the so-called Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, ahead of the return by Hamas of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said news of their deaths was “heart-shattering”.

It comes as Israel’s ambassador to the UK made an official complaint to BBC bosses asking how a child with alleged family ties to Hamas was allowed to be the focus of a documentary about the lives of ordinary Palestinians.

Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone was broadcast on Monday evening, depicting a "vivid and unflinching view of life" in Gaza, according to documentary makers.

The raw and often graphic documentary featured multiple accounts of the conflict, with the hour-long film showing the devastation of Gaza through the eyes of three young Palestinian children in the region.

Investigative journalist David Collier has claimed that one of the child narrators featured in the documentary, 14-year-old Abdullah, is in fact the son of a Hamas government minister and grandson of one of Hamas' founders.

