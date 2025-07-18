Daredevil Felix Baumgartner ‘died in mid air’ before crashing into hotel worker in front of horrified witnesses

18 July 2025, 09:22 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 09:36

Baumgartner was internationally known for his spectacular jumps and rose to global fame in 2012 when he successfully completed a jump from the edge of space.
Baumgartner was internationally known for his spectacular jumps and rose to global fame in 2012 when he successfully completed a jump from the edge of space. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner, who once broke the world record for the highest skydive by jumping from the edge of space, is thought to have died after suffering a "sudden medical issue mid-air" while paragliding in Italy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The extreme athlete, 56, who earned the nickname 'Fearless Felix' for his pioneering stunts is believed to have died at around 4pm on Thursday, with local reports saying his craft plummeted into a swimming pool at a resort in Porto Sant'Elpidio, Fermo.

A woman was also left injured in the incident after being struck by Baumgartner during his descent. Reports suggest her condition is not serious.

The pool was said to have been crowded and bustling with children when the crash happened, according to Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

Porto Sant’Elpidio’s mayor, Massimiliano Ciarpella, said reports suggest Baumgartner may have suffered a sudden medical issue mid-air, and offered the town’s condolences for the death of "a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flights".

Read more: Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

Read more: Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Felix Baumgartner, who once broke the world record for the highest skydive by jumping from the edge of space, has died in a paragliding accident in Italy.
Felix Baumgartner, who once broke the world record for the highest skydive by jumping from the edge of space, has died in a paragliding accident in Italy. Picture: Reuters

Baumgartner is thought to have complained of feeling unwell while his paraglider was airborne before he lost control of the craft shortly after, with preliminary information indicating he was already dead when the collision occurred.

He made headlines in 2012 when he broke the world record - and the sound barrier - for the highest-ever skydive, jumping from a balloon more than 39km (128,000 ft) up in the stratosphere.

He made the historic jump over Roswell, New Mexico, reaching a peak speed of more than 1,343km/h, during a nine-minute descent on the 65th anniversary of American pilot Chuck Yeager’s flight shattering the sound barrier on October 14 1947.

Speaking at a media conference at the time about the jump, he said "when I was standing there on top of the world, you become so humble", adding: "You don't think about breaking records anymore, you don't think about gaining scientific data - the only thing that you want is to come back alive."

Baumgartner flew across the Channel in 2003 with an oxygen tank strapped to his bank and a parachute for the landing.
Baumgartner flew across the Channel in 2003 with an oxygen tank strapped to his bank and a parachute for the landing. Picture: Reuters

His ability to stun with his pursuits began earlier than his space stunt, as he set one of his earliest records in 1999 for the world's lowest base jump, from the 30m (98ft) high hand of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue.

In the same year, he set the world record for the highest parachute jump, hurling himself from the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

In 2003, he completed a flight across the English Channel with a specially-made jumpsuit with carbon-fibre wings.

Shortly before his death, the sporting sensation posted a video to social media showing himself paragliding in circles over a field.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Shortly before his death, the sporting sensation posted a video to social media showing himself paragliding in circles over a field.

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner dies in paragliding crash in Italy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

Wilawan Emsawat has been arrested for allegedly having sex with monks and blackmailing them

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

A few houses sit on a grassy area with mountain ranges in the background

Tsunami warning issued following 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

Shocking footage showed the stage at the iconic European dance festival in Boom, Belgium, engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon

Tomorrowland main stage destroyed by fire hours before festival start

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background.

Moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus.

Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

A volcano in Iceland has erupted, leading to evacuations.

Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, prompting evacuations from iconic Blue Lagoon spa

A man and a woman smile at the camera

Ghislaine Maxwell could use ‘government misconduct’ to challenge imprisonment

Thousands of starving Palestinians flock to an aid distribution centre in order to receive food package.

At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban claims it has had the 'kill list' for years and is hunting down Afghans named

Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.

The killer of backpacker Peter Falconio has died without revealing the location of the Briton's remains

People search for their belongings amid the debris of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, on July 15, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill more than 90 Palestinians overnight, including 19 members of the same family

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

India-bound Boeing forced to turn back mid-flight amid concerns over fuel switches

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Torode was sacked by the BBC after being accused of singing along to Kanye West song Gold Digger.

John Torode sacked by BBC after being accused of singing along to Kanye West song Gold Digger
Serious water pollution incidents surged in England last year.

Serious water pollution incidents surge 60% in England in a year as firms blasted for 'national disgrace'
Katie Amess

Prevent review 'a waste of time' says daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess - after killer labelled ‘great person’
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert

Tech firm blasts CEO's 'fake' statement breaking silence after he was caught on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig
Ruth Chepngetich, the women's marathon world record holder, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Women's marathon world record holder provisionally suspended for doping

Courtney, in her Union flag dress and hat, and her dad Stuart

School at centre of Union flag dress row closes early over 'extremist threats to staff'

An off-duty firefighter was able to free children trapped in an overturned school bus that crashed

Hero off-duty firefighter frees children trapped inside overturned school coach after crash kills one and injures 21
Health enthusiast Alex Cannon, from Liverpool, passed away on Sunday, July 6, having adopted the controversial lifestyle three years ago

Carnivore diet influencer dies aged 66 after genetic heart failure, family confirms

World News

See more World News

Nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic

Dozens arrested as 140,000 flood Belgrade in massive anti-government protests

19 days ago

Smoke rises after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine last month.

NATO planes scrambled as Russia launches massive onslaught of 500 missiles at Ukraine overnight

19 days ago

Participants cross the Elisabeth Bridge during the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

Tens of thousands descend on Pride in Hungary, defying far-right PM Viktor Orban’s ban

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News