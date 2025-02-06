Heartbreaking final words of Sweden mass shooting victim shared with mum and fiancé revealed

Salim Iskef, 29, was one of ten people killed by lone gunman Rickard Andersson, 35, at Orebro's Risbergska adult education centre on Tuesday. Picture: Social Media

By Jacob Paul

The heartbreaking final words of one of the victims in Sweden’s worst mass shooting in history earlier this week have been revealed.

Salim Iskef, 29, was one of ten people killed by lone gunman Rickard Andersson, 35, at Orebro's Risbergska adult education centre on Tuesday.

He exchanged words with his mother in a devastating final video call before he succumbed to his wounds.

Salim's aunt Nadia Deeb told Swedish outlet Alkompis: “He said he was shot, that he was in pain. He asked her to take care of his fiancée.”

Salim then managed to ring his fiancée, who he was set to marry in June, and asked her to take care of his mother. That was the last time he spoke to his loved ones.

Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives. Picture: Police handout

The Orthodox Christian fled Syria in 2015 before moving to Sweden. He gained Swedish citizenship and had been attending the adult education centre to earn healthcare qualification.

The education centre is located on a campus that also houses schools for children.

The shooting took place in the city of Örebro, around 200km (125 miles) west of the capital Stockholm, with reports claiming the gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon.Investigators have said they were trying to discover a motive behind the shooting and were 'trying to create a picture of whether more people are involved'.

Shots were reported at Risbergska school at around 1pm on Tuesday with armed response units deployed to the educational facility.

Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the tragedy is the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

"Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people," Mr Kristersson told reporters.

"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. Many questions remain unanswered, and I cannot provide those answers either."

But the time will come when we will know what happened, how it could occur, and what motives may have been behind it. Let us not speculate," he said.

The force urged the public to stay away from the centre as officers searched and evacuated the premises.Students in nearby schools, and the school in question, had earlier been locked in "for safety reasons," with police spokesperson Lars Hedelin telling media there was a "danger to life" warning in place.

"This is currently seen as an attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence," the force said in an earlier statement.