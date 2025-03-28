'Hero Brit' who tackled Amsterdam knifeman to ground after attacker stabbed five awarded for bravery

28 March 2025, 18:41

A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.
A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

The hero Brit who restrained a knifeman that stabbed five victims on the streets of central Amsterdam has been awarded for his bravery.

In a dramatic clip that has surface online, the man dressed in blue denim jeans and a black Nike hoodie can be seen kneeling down on the suspect after reportedly wrestling him to the ground.

The mystery Brit has since since been dubbed the 'hero of the Dam' for his life-saving act.

Local reports also cite eyewitnesses saying the man who took out the knife-wielder was British, with some speculating that he was an off-duty police officer.

Amsterdam's mayor Femke Halsema has also hailed the man for his actions.

Femke Halsema wrote on Instagram: 'This afternoon I will talk to the citizen who managed to overpower the suspect. To hear his story and to be able to thank him for his heroic act.

'He is a very modest man... He has no desire to become famous. He is now mainly concerned with the victims, he feels responsible for them.'

Police officers are in Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on March 27, 2025, after a stabbing incident injures five people.
Police officers are in Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on March 27, 2025, after a stabbing incident injures five people. Picture: Getty

She was not the only who heaped praise on the "hero".

Maarten Brinkm, head of the ACP police union, wrote on X: "A big thumbs-up for the decisive action of this hero.

“The heroic citizen can count on massive praise.”

The attack on Thursday lasted several minutes before the assailant was stopped near the city's Dam Square in the late afternoon.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Sint Nicolaasstraat on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier today, police revealed that the suspect used multiple knives in the attack but have yet to give any motive behind the horrifying incident - with the victims reportedly selected at random.

An investigation is ongoing.

The victims were identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year old man from the US, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, a 26-year-old man from Poland and a 19-year old Dutch woman from Amsterdam.

"The police investigation is in full swing and has full priority at the moment. We hope to soon get more clarity about the background of this horrible stabbing," Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said in a statement.

Last year, the city experienced several stabbings attributed to people with mental health issues. Amsterdam set up a hotline last month for residents to report concerns about irrational behaviour.

The reporting mechanism was recommended after an investigation showed that a man was stabbed to death by his neighbour.

Police have also urged people to share footage of what happened with them.

