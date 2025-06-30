Hero dad jumps into ocean to save daughter who fell from Disney cruise ship

A man and his daughter were rescued from the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. Picture: Janice Martin-Asuque / Facebook

By Rebecca Henrys

A hero dad jumped overboard to save his daughter after she fell from a Disney Dream cruise ship into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

Passengers aboard the multi-million dollar ship have described the rescue of the girl as a 'miracle' following her fall from the fourth deck into the sea on June 29.

The vessel was having an 'at-sea' day as it sailed to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas when the man overboard calls were heard.

Video footage captured by onlookers show Disney crew members in a yellow lifeboat collecting the father and daughter from the ocean before heading back towards the cruise liner.

Girl rescued after falling off side of Disney Cruise

Janice Martin-Asuque, the passenger who captured the footage, wrote on Facebook: "We heard an M.O.B call over the ship’s speaker. A little girl had fallen into the water, and her father jumped in after to save her.

"Huge respect to the Disney Dream crew for their quick response. Thank God they’re both safe."

Ten minutes after the incident unfolded, a lifeboat was deployed and the pair were found within five minutes.

The father had been treading water for at least 20 minutes as he waited for the lifeboat to reach him and his daughter.

Disney Dream Cruise Ship. Picture: Getty

Another passenger added: "On the last day of our Dream voyage and it is an at sea day.

"A girl fell overboard from the fourth deck and her dad went in after her.

"Right after the incident we heard on the loud speaker MOB Port side! Thankfully the DCL [Disney Cruise Line] rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!"

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said: "The crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.

"We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."