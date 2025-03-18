Plane crash kills seven including popular music star after jet goes down off Honduras coast

18 March 2025, 09:17 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 09:25

Rescue teams at work after the plane crashed into the sea, on Roatan island, Honduras
Rescue teams at work after the plane crashed into the sea, on Roatan island, Honduras. Picture: Alamy

A plane carrying 17 people has crashed into the sea killing seven people including a popular music star.

The crash occurred just minutes after the aircraft took off from Roatan Island in Honduras on Monday.

Several US nationals, a French citizen, and two children were all killed in the air disaster. The popular Honduran musician and politician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was found among the dead.

Plane carrying 17 people crashes into the sea in Honduras
Plane carrying 17 people crashes into the sea in Honduras. Picture: Getty

The Jetstream aircraft, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members, according to the country's transport minister.

This air disaster happened at 6:18pm just after leaving the Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport.

Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas confirmed the death toll and revealed the adverse conditions rescuers faced off the island.

Borjas said: "It's been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 meters (98 feet) of rocks and you can't get there while walking or swimming.

"The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility."

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro said: "They have immediately arrived at the scene of the plane crash that occurred 1 km from Roatán International Airport and are tirelessly assisting in the unfortunate incident."

Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands just off the Honduran coast, is a popular tourist attraction and famed for its vibrant coral reefs.

