Brutal 'date' murder uncovers robbery ring targeting dozens of women in South Africa after one victim 'beaten to death'

Horrific murder on 'date' exposes robbery gang suspected of targeting dozens of women in South Africa. Picture: South African Police Service

By Shannon Cook

Police in South Africa are investigating 'date' entrapment incidents as dozens of women report being robbed at gunpoint by criminal gangs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olorato Mongale, 30, met her date 'John' in the daytime and shared her location with friends - taking necessary steps to ensure her safety.

Yet, an hour later, she had gone silent and her phone location was showing up in areas of the city considered dangerous.

At this point, seven friends decided to find Olorato using her digital footprint.

After locating her bag on a pile of bricks off the side of a main road, Olorato's friends filed a missing person report at a police station, Sky reported.

Read more: Police launch murder probe after pregnant mother-of-two found dead in Co Down

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body discovered in Birmingham

CCTV from the driveway of Olorato's building shows the last time she was spotted alive as she left to meet her date, 'John'. Picture: South African Police Service

"I thought there was no way we were not going to find her. We did end up finding her but not in the way we would have hoped," Karabo Mokoena told Sky.

Olorato's body had been dumped at the dirt entrance of a house less than 100m from where her friends were searching.

Her face was swollen and her eyes black-blue, while her top was ripped open exposing her breasts.

Police told Sky that Olorato showed signs of blunt force trauma.

It was likely she was beaten to death.

"It was like I was dreaming, seeing her body like that with those bruises and blood everywhere," Olorato's mother, Keabetswe Poppy Mongale, told Sky.

"I don't think what I saw will ever go away.

"It was very painful. I don't wish that on any parent because my beautiful little girl looked different because someone chose to do that to her."

Olorato Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer who picked her up from her residential complex driving a white vw polo. Picture: South African Police Service

CCTV from the driveway of Olorato's building shows the last time she was spotted alive as she left to meet her date, 'John'.

The video shows her walking towards a white Volkswagen Polo and hesitates as she walks toward the left back door. Her date had come with a friend.

Police shot dead Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makanya - 'John' - in KwaZulu-Natal shortly after they found the vehicle.

The second man in the car, Bongani Mthimkhulu, is still on the run.

The two men have since been linked to a dangerous criminal syndicate that lure young women out on dates and rob them at gunpoint.

South African Police Service deputy national commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili told Sky News: "Within the four days, the investigating officers received 94 calls from women who were raising concerns and identifying the suspects as those they once met."

"It was unfortunate about Olorato, but others were released after being robbed."

Olorato Mongale, 30, met her date 'John' in the daytime and shared her location with friends. Picture: South African Police Service

One student, 24, who survived an armed robbery at the hands of Olorato's suspected killer says she was happy Philangenkosi was killed but she's still terrified for her life, Sky reported.

"As women, we are not even safe anymore - we can't even walk freely," she says.

"The moment you leave your house you wonder if you will make it back alive. I don't feel comfortable walking around the street. I leave the house and then turn back.

"Even when I'm home, I still don't feel safe and always want to keep myself locked indoors."

South Africa has one of the highest femicide rates in the world - an average of 15 women are killed a day - many by their romantic partners.

More than 5,500 women were murdered in South Africa last year. An increase of 33.8% compared with the previous year - according to statistics released by the police.