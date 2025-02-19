Horror as nearly 100 false killer whales set to be euthanised after mass stranding on Australian beach

False killer whales became stranded on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, on a remote beach on near Arthur River in Australia's island state of Tasmania.

By Jacob Paul

At least 150 false killer whales have been found stranded on a remote beach in Tasmania.

Just 90 of the 157 animals were reportedly still showing signs of life when they were found at the scene in Arthur River, on the northwest coast of the Australian island.

The rest died shortly after being stranded.

A team of experts at the site said the remaining living false killer whales can’t be saved due to rough conditions at sea.

Despite their best efforts, the animals will be euthanised "for animal welfare reasons".

The grim task will involve shooting the huge creatures as they lie there in misery.

A woman inspects a whale after more than 150 false killer whales have become stranded, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, on a remote beach on near Arthur River in Australia's island state of Tasmania. (NRE via AP). Picture: Alamy

Rescuers are were unable to save the killer whales. Picture: Alamy

The creatures were discovered on Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, some may have been left stranded for up to 48 hours.

Local resident Jocelyn Flint told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation she had arrived at the site on Wednesday morning after her son spotted the pod while out shark fishing overnight.

"There are babies... There's just families of them. Their eyes are open, they're looking at me, like 'help'.""It's just absolutely horrific."

Beached whales have a low chance of surviving as their bodies are crushed by their own weight when they are out of water.

Returning them to sea can be dangerous for rescue teams, with the animals weighing anywhere between 500kg to 3,000kg.

Despite their orca-like namesake, false killer whales are technically one of world's largest dolphin species.

The stranding marks the first by false killer whales in Tasmania in more than 50 years, Department liaison officer Brendon Clark said.

More than 80% of Australian whale strandings have occurred on Tasmania - usually on its west coast.It is currently not clear what caused the latest stranding, and carcasses would be examined for any signs, officials said.

In 2022, at least 230 pilot whales were found stranded further south on the west coast at Macquarie Harbor.

This was also the site of Australia’s biggest-ever mass stranding in 2020, when 470 long-finned pilot whales got stuck on sandbars.

Whales are social mammals and known for stranding in large groups as they travel in packs of close communities.