Houthi rebels celebrate sinking ship packed with explosives in Red Sea

8 July 2025, 21:24

A 2023 image of a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels.
A 2023 image of a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels.

By Alice Brooker

Houthi militants have celebrated the sinking of a merchant ship laden with explosive materials in the Red Sea, shouting 'death to America’ after storming the vessel.

The news follows an attack on Greek-owned carrier Eternity C, which reportedly resulted in two deaths, according to The Guardian.

The two seafarers are said to have died on a bulk carrier in a drone and speedboat attack, which was blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The second attack has been shown in a video released by the terror group’s media centre, featuring the militants fire rockets at the Liberian-flagged Magic Seas from small boats.

After launching rocket propelled grenades at the vessel carrying 17,000 metric tons of ‘highly hazardous’ ammonium nitrate, the Houthi rebels hijack the huge red trawler.

In intercepted radio transmissions, the captain of the Magic Seas reportedly tells the Houthis "not to impede his safe passage".

These orders are then ignored by rebels as they respond to "stop the ship immediately for the safety of your crew".

The captain then ignores them, calling mayday and alerting that he is being attacked by Houthis.

Shortly after the crew abandon the Greek-owned bulk carrier and ditch into the sea where they are rescued by a passing UAE freighter.

In the footage released to the rebels' media centre, the fighters are shown to pull themselves aboard and hold their rifles in the air on the observation deck.

Droen footage shows the Houthis launch into a tirade against Israel and the US, before blowing up the ship which sinks in the major global shipping route.

Moammar Al-Eryani, serving as the Minister of Information for Yemen, said on X: ‘The tanker was carrying approximately 17,000 metric tons of highly hazardous ammonium nitrate, resulting in its sinking and threatening the marine environment and international shipping lanes.

‘A message to the international community: This is the militia we have repeatedly warned against, and this is the terrorism you have long ignored. ‘Inaction towards these terrorist acts threatens to close Bab al-Mandab Strait, disrupting energy security and global trade, all at the behest of the Iranian regime. If this Houthi cancer is not eradicated now, the world will pay a heavy and costly price.’

HOUTHI HELICOPTER approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday 19 November 2023 in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen to land armed hijackers.
HOUTHI HELICOPTER approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday 19 November 2023 in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen to land armed hijackers.

The two attacks are the first Houthi assaults on shipping since late 2024 on the waterway that had begun to see more ships pass through in recent weeks.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have disrupted commerce by launching hundreds of drones and missiles at vessels in the Red Sea, saying they were targeting ships linked to Israel.

While the Houthis reached a ceasefire with the US in May, the militia has reiterated that they will keep attacking ships it says are connected with Israel.

“After several months of calm, the resumption of deplorable attacks in the Red Sea constitutes a renewed violation of international law and freedom of navigation,” IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on Tuesday.

“Innocent seafarers and local populations are the main victims of these attacks and the pollution they cause.”

Samerano (left), Keidar (centre) and Levinson (right).

Israel recovers bodies of three hostages held in Gaza

16 days ago

t

LIVE: 'We took bomb out of their hands' Trump claims after US 'obliterates' Iran's nuclear sites

16 days ago

Zanjan, Iran: Motorists drive their vehicles past an anti-Israel billboard carrying pictures of Iranian missiles

What we know about the trio of Iranian nuclear facilities 'obliterated' in the US strikes

16 days ago

