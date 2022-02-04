Huge rescue effort to save little Rayan, 5, who fell down 32m deep well in Morocco

4 February 2022, 07:54

Rayan, 5, has been trapped down the well for two days and a huge rescue operation is under way
Rayan, 5, has been trapped down the well for two days and a huge rescue operation is under way. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Asher McShane

Rescue workers in northern Morocco are frantically digging to try and rescue a five-year-old boy trapped in a 32m (105ft) deep well.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boy, Rayan, has been trapped in the well, located in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, since Tuesday evening.

According to reports by Morocco's official MAP news agency, rescue workers have used five bulldozers to dig a hole parallel to the well in an attempt to reach the boy, identified as Rayan.

Local officials said rescue workers have so far reached 19 meters in an attempt to reach the boy.

A huge rescue effort is under way to save the boy
A huge rescue effort is under way to save the boy. Picture: Getty

According to MAP reports, the rescuers are monitoring the trapped boy with CCTV cameras. He is being supplied with oxygen and water through pipes that were lowered to him.

Abdel Hadi Temrani, a member of the rescue committee, told local TV news channel 2M that medical staff are on site to attend to the boy once he is lifted from the well. A helicopter is on standby to transport the boy to the nearest hospital.

The boy is being supplied with food, water and oxygen as diggers make their way towards him
The boy is being supplied with food, water and oxygen as diggers make their way towards him. Picture: Getty

Khalid Agoram, the boy's father, told another local broadcaster that he had been looking for his son for a few hours on Tuesday before discovering that he had fallen into the well.

The whole country is praying for the boy's safe rescue and #SaveRayan is trending on Twitter
The whole country is praying for the boy's safe rescue and #SaveRayan is trending on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Moroccan government spokesperson, Mustapha Baytas, said on Thursday that the government is closely monitoring the situation in Ighran, studying different ways to help save the child.

Thousands of Moroccans took to social media to express their sympathy with the boy and his family. The hashtag #SaveRayan has been trending for hours in Morocco and Twitter posts have brought global attention to the rescue efforts.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Aid supplies are stacked at the port at Nuku’alofa, Tonga (Christopher Szumianksi/Australian Defence Force/PA)

Tonga finally experiences lockdown after coronavirus reaches its shores

Vladimir Putin

Macron heads to Russia and Ukraine in bid for diplomatic solution to crisis

Rahm Emanuel and Fumio Kishida

New US envoy vows to strengthen alliance in meeting with Japanese PM

Koo Sze-yiu

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing

Putin set for talks with Chinese leader amid Ukraine tensions

Spanish workers at the May Day rally

Spain passes landmark labour reform, unlocking billions in EU aid

Biden

‘Enough is enough’: Joe Biden pledges to step up fight against gun violence

US Syria Military Raid

Biden says IS leader killed during US raid in Syria

Morocco Rescue

Moroccan rescuers dig down to save boy trapped in well

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Nato says Russian build-up in Belarus is biggest in 30 years

Winter Weather Illinois

Winter storm moves across US

Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic

Djokovic describes his Australia visa ordeal as unfortunate

Hans Kluge

WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to Covid pandemic

Top Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi has been killed

ISIS leader al-Qurayshi dies in suicide blast alongside six children in US raid

Busy high-street in Sweden

Sweden to scrap all mandatory coronavirus regulations next week

Russian soldiers at a military training ground

Nato chief wary of Russian troop build-up in Belarus amid Ukraine tension

World News

See more World News

The Milky Way as viewed from Earth, with the position of the mysterious object marked with a star icon

'Spooky' object emitting giant bursts of energy found in nearby space

8 days ago

The US Coast Guard ship Bernard C Webber leaves an agency base in Miami Beach, Florida

One body found in US Coast Guard search for dozens missing off Florida

8 days ago

The Russian navy’s missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic

Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met

8 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The Governor of the Bank of England has been criticised for urging people not to ask for a pay rise while the UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis

'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at 500k Bank boss's message to struggling Brits

37 mins ago

Nick Ferrari demands minister drop £200 green levy help Brits cope with cost of living crisis

Minister challenged to drop £200 green levy to help Brits cope with cost of living

58 mins ago

Sir John Gieve warned inflation will continue to rise

Cost of living crisis: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss

2 hours ago

Children with the condition can now get the world's most expensive drug on the NHS (file image)

Children in England with fatal genetic condition to get 'world’s most expensive drug'

2 hours ago

Anna Firth has won the Southend West by-election.

Tories win Southend West by-election following death of Sir David Amess

9 hours ago

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

11 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police