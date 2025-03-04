‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification. Picture: Instagram

By Josef Al Shemary

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 50-year-old shared shocking pictures of the modification on his social media profile, where he has more than 300,000 followers.

The pictures show that his ring and pinky fingers have been removed on both his hands, leaving him with just a thumb, pointer finger and middle finger on each hand.

Michel 'Diabão' Praddo, the middle name translating to ‘devil’, is one of the most heavily modified people on the planet.

He has undergone extensive surgeries and modification procedures over the decades, even implanting horns in his head and removing his ears to take the appearance of the devil.

He also implanted big silver tusks in his mouth, which he got in 2022 for only 5,000 Brazilian reals - or around £790.

The video he posted on Instagram showing off his ‘claws’ has been viewed more than 3.4 million times in two days.

It shows his left hand, where his two remaining fingers appear to stick together, and his right hand with two free fingers.

“Brought the balance once again, thanks to my muse and modifier,” he wrote in the caption of the video,

In another post, showing off his left hand, he told his followers he was having phantom pain - a side-effect of amputations where the body sends a pain signal for a body part that no longer exists.

“Today came the ghost pain! There is no painkiller that works in a little finger that doesn't exist!” he wrote.

The tattoo artist from the Praia Grande coast near São Paulo in Brazil told his fans that he was unsure about the procedure because it might impair his work as a tattoo artist.

But he has gone through with the procedure anyway, telling local media he called the latest project ‘Las Garras’, or ‘The Claws’.

The Brazilian currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the person with the most ‘subdermal’ horn implants on his head, that go below the skin.

He estimates he has had more than 60 procedures, and that around 85% of nhis body is covered in tattoos.

A recent video he posted to Instagram, showing off his body modification and tattoos, amassed more than 22.4 million views.