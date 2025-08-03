Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

3 August 2025, 10:14

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike
The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike.

By Danielle Desouza

A humanitarian organisation in Gaza says one of its staff was killed in an Israeli strike on its headquarters in Khan Younis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement on social media, the Palestine Red Crescent Society named the man who lost his life as Omar Isleem and branded the attack a "grave violation of international humanitarian law".

The Israeli military is yet to comment.

"We are heartbroken to share that our colleague was killed early this morning in an attack on our headquarters in Khan Younis," the statement read.

"Two other colleagues were also injured in the strike.

"Our headquarters' location is well known to the occupying forces and clearly marked with the protective red emblem.

"This was not a mistake.

"We renew our call for accountability and for the protection of all humanitarian and medical personnel."

Read more: Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Read more: Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

In a separate post on X, the organisation posted pictures of the impact the strike has had on their headquarters.

A caption alongside the post read: "Photos show the aftermath of the destruction at the Palestine Red Crescent Society building in Khan Younis, after it was targeted by Israeli artillery last night - killing one colleague and injuring others."

Elsewhere, at least four people were killed and several were wounded near an aid distribution centre on the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip, a source at al-Awda Hospital told Al Jazeera Arabic.

Nine more people died in Israeli fire near aid centres north of Rafah in southern Gaza, sources from the ambulance and emergency department said.

A convoy of UNICEF trucks carrying medical supplies is also due to enter Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry - which is controlled by Hamas - said the convoy contained medicines and medical equipment bound for hospitals in Gaza, but no food supplies.

Palestinians carry sacks of flour.
Palestinians carry sacks of flour.

"These items are of great importance and urgent need to continue providing medical care to the wounded and sick and save lives," the statement read.

The ministry called on "all dignitaries, families, and relevant authorities" to help protect the trucks and ensure their safe passage.

It also urged citizens to "make every effort to protect the convoy, to prevent any interference with the trucks, and to enable their safe arrival at hospitals to save the lives of the sick and wounded".

