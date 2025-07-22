Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

By Shannon Cook

The Ibiza Rocks Hotel has cancelled upcoming on-site music events after four people died in three months - including three Britons.

The renowned hotel regularly hosts electronic music events, featuring world-famous DJs such as Fatboy Slim, Sonny Fodera and Hannah Wants.

Ice hockey player Gary Kelly, 19, died in a fall at the hotel on Monday while fellow Scot Evan Thomson, 27, also died earlier this month.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Ibiza Rocks Hotel said: "We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

"Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations."

Spain's civil guard said Mr Kelly died in the early hours of Monday after falling from a balcony and his death appeared to be accidental.

The hotel's event calendar shows that an R&B music dance party was scheduled on Sunday.

Rapper Dizzee Rascal and Rudimental were expected to appear on the upcoming schedule.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said on Monday: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."

On April 30, a 33-year-old British woman died at the San Antonio hotel after going into cardiac arrest.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to save her life proved unsuccessful.

It's understood she had a pre-existing heart condition and her death was not thought to be suspicious.

Meanwhile, on April 27, a 19-year-old Italian tourist of Turkish heritage fell to her death from the fourth-floor of the party hotel.

She was reportedly trying to reach her room via a balcony from a shared area of the hotel after realising she didn't have her key card when she lost her footing and fell.

After the two deaths in April, the hotel group said: “In light of the tragic events that occurred this week, due to causes beyond our control, IRG (Ibiza Rocks Group) expresses its dismay and extends its utmost support to the families of the victims, and thanks everyone for respecting their privacy in the face of incalculable pain.”