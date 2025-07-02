Ex-criminal justice graduate pleads guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students back in 2022

2 July 2025, 19:06 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 19:25

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho
Bryan Kohberger has pleaded guilty to the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Bryan Kohberger has pleaded guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students back in 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on November 13 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.

Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked.

The ormer criminal justice graduate, 30, was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus.

An attorney for one victim's family say the guilty plea is part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

Shanon Gray, an attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves, confirmed Monday that prosecutors informed the families of the deal by email and letter earlier in the day.

Mr Gary said his clients were upset about the deal.

In a Facebook post, Goncalves’ family wrote: “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho.

"They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected.”

Read more: Prosecution seeking death penalty for suspect in Idaho student deaths

Read more: Idaho murder suspect’s DNA ‘found at crime scene’

Four students were found dead at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho
Four students were found dead at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho. Picture: Getty

Kohberger's trial was set for August in Boise - where it was moved following pretrial publicity in rural northern Idaho.

.Some of the victims had defensive wounds and each were stabbed multiple times.

At the time, Kohberger was a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University - around 9 miles (14.5km) west of the University of Idaho.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania - where his parents lived - weeks later.

No motive has emerged for the killings.

It is unclear why the attacker spared two roommates who were in the home at the time.

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned
Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned. Picture: Getty

