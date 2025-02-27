IDF admits 'complete failure' in October 7 attacks as new details of security flaws emerge

Israeli army soldiers patrol an undisclosed area. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has admitted its inability to prevent Hamas terrorists from carrying out the horror October 7 attacks in 2023 were a "complete failure" of its border security and intelligence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The internal investigation by the IDF Southern Command found that no one in the Israeli intelligence establishment was aware of or had predicted the attacks, with security forces on the border at the minimum requirement for day-to-day threats.

The document, around 40 pages long, gave a written summary of some of the main findings and laid out point by point where the IDF reportedly went wrong.

Announcing the findings, the IDF said it "failed in its mission to protect people", labelling it "one of the greatest failures" in the army's history.

It added that the main focuses at that time were threats from Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The inquiry found that these groups had knowledge of Hamas' plans, although it was unlikely they knew the key details and planned timings.

Read more: Gary Lineker slammed and BBC branded 'mouthpiece for terrorists' over Gaza 'propaganda' tv show

Read more: Bibas family slams Netanyahu for ‘abandoning’ hostages as IDF 'ready to go back into Gaza' if Shiri’s body not returned

Smoke rises in the distance from Gaza near the spot where Hamas militants broke through the kibbutz Kfar Aza's fence days earlier, in a attack on this kibbutz near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023. Picture: Getty

Gaza was only viewed as a secondary threat at the time, the inquiry found. Instead, intelligence assessments suggested Hamas did not want a full-scale war and did not have the capability to wage one.

Officials reportedly believed they would be able to detect early warning signs in the event of an imminent attack, with a strategy of maintaining the threat instead of neutralising.

That is despite the military acknowledging reports it had discovered a Hamas operational invasion plan dubbed “Jericho Wall” by 2022, reportedly devised as early as 2016.

The report found soldiers "were addicted to the precise intelligence information" and failed to internally challenge this.

It admitted the information was also "generally misinterpreted as an unrealistic or unfeasible plan.”

The IDF Southern Command's investigation found up to 5,600 Hamas terrorists stormed over the border into Israel in three waves on October 7, 2023.

The group also fired 4,694 mortars and rockets into Israel.

While Israel sees the Hamas-run government as illegitimate, the inquiry found there was no attempt to come up with an alternative.

The inquiry claimed Hamas had deceived Israel over recent years into believing it was interested in peace and improving economic conditions in Gaza.

In recent days, the military has been present its findings to residents of communities that came under siege in the horrific October 7 night.

Reactions were varied, with some residents saying the inquiries dealing with their villages presented more questions than answers, The New York Times reports.

More than 1,300 Israelis were killed in Hamas' attacks on October 7. More than 250 people were taken hostage.

This week, Hamas handed the bodies of the final four Israeli hostages in exchange back to Israel for the release of Palestinian prisoners, marking the end of phase one of the ceasefire deal.

The handover completes both sides' obligations under the ceasefire agreement, which is due to end on Saturday.There is currently no confirmation of an extension to phase one of the deal, or word on further talks relating to details a second stage.