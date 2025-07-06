'Death to IDF': Pro-Palestine protestors hurl chairs and food after storming Israeli-owned restaurant

6 July 2025, 11:19

By Ruth Lawes

Victoria Police stand guard at Miznon storefront after it became a crime scene.
Victoria Police stand guard at Miznon storefront after it became a crime scene. Picture: Getty

Diners looked on in horror as an Israeli-owned restaurant was ransacked by Pro-Palestine protestors in Melbourne shouting "offensive chants".

It is one of several attacks on Friday under investigation by Victoria police after East Melbourne Synagogue was set on fire and an arson attack and criminal damage to a business on Para Road, Greensborough

Around 20 protestors reportedly hurled chairs, flung food and smashed glassware at Miznon restaurant on Hardware Lane while chanting "Death to IDF".

Diners were heard screaming as they fled the under-siege restaurant.

Officers were called to the scene and quickly directed protestors to leave.

A 28-year-old Footscray woman was arrested for hindering police and has been released on summons.

Read more: Bob Vylan axed from music festivals in Manchester and France after chanting 'death to the IDF' at Glastonbury

Read more: LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

Pro-Palestine protestors hurled food, chairs and hardware at the restaurant.
Pro-Palestine protestors hurled food, chairs and hardware at the restaurant. Picture: Alamy
Police are investigating several incidents that happened in Melbourne on Friday.
Police are investigating several incidents that happened in Melbourne on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Several other protestors were spoken to by police and had their identities clarified for the purpose of follow up investigation.

On Sunday, Victoria Police also confirmed that officers from the Counter Terrorism Security Investigation Unit have charged a 34-year-old man from New South Wales following the alleged synagogue arson.

The man allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the front door of the building and set it on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in a westerly direction along Albert Street.

There were approximately 20 people inside the synagogue at the time of the incident taking part in Shabbat.

Everyone inside self-evacuated through the rear of the building and were uninjured.Firefighters extinguished the fire which was contained to the front entrance.

A man suspected of setting fire to an Australian synagogue as worshippers ate dinner inside has been arrested and charged.
A man suspected of setting fire to an Australian synagogue as worshippers ate dinner inside has been arrested and charged. Picture: Getty
People pass the burnt front entrance of the East Melbourne Synagogue in Melbourne on July 6.
People pass the burnt front entrance of the East Melbourne Synagogue in Melbourne on July 6. Picture: Getty

The man will appear before the Bail and Remand Court today.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed to enact the "full force of law" after the Synagogue attack.

"Antisemitism has no place in Australia," Mr Albanese said.

"Those responsible for these shocking acts must face the full force of the law and my government will provide all necessary support toward this effort."

In a third incident, unknown offenders attended a business on Para Road and set fire to three cars.

"They also used spray paint on the cars and a building wall. One of the cars was destroyed, the other two were moderately damaged," Acting Commander Zorka Dunstan said.

Detectives are yet to establish any links between the incidents.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, other footage or any information that could assist investigators they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

