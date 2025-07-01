IN PICTURES: Europe swelters in 40C “heat dome”

Women cool off in a public fountain during the first summer heatwave in Seville. Picture: REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

By Lucy Harvey

More sweltering temperatures are forecast for southern and eastern parts of England on Tuesday, but the mercury is set to creep even higher around the world.

The UK is on the edge of a “heat dome” currently sitting over continental Europe which has pushed temperatures to extreme highs.

Heat alerts have been put in place across countries including France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and Croatia, with temperatures as high as 46C having been recorded in El Granado in Andalucía over the weekend.

Tourists cool off with the waters of the fountains and public drinking fountains in Rome. Picture: Marco Di Gianvito/ZUMA Press Wire

Children play in a fountain at Munich's Karlsplatz square, Germany. Picture: MICHAELA STACHE/AFP

Regional governments in northwestern Liguria and southern Sicily have put restrictions on outdoor work, with a total of 21 cities in Italy under an emergency “red” alert.

in France, 84 regions were under an orange alert on Monday, which France's Climate Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher calling the heat "unprecedented".

People sunbathing on Costa da Caparica beach in Almada, near Lisbon in Portugal. Picture: CARLOS COSTA/AFP

Tourists cool off in front of a fan near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Picture: Li Jing/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

French meteorological service Meteo France, has put several southern regions on heatwave alert for the next couple of days. Picture: Alain Apaydin/ABACAPRESS.COM

A staff member sprays festival-goers to cool them down in front of the stage during Les Deferlantes music festival at Le Barcares, southern France. Picture: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE MILHET/AFP

In some areas of Spain, public swimming pools are being made free of charge to help people cope with the extreme heat.

Wildfires and evacuation orders have also been in place in Turkey, with firefighters battling blazes western province of Izmir.

Flames rise from forest area after a wildfire broke out in Seferihisar district, Izmir, Turkey. Picture: Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu

A view of burnt field as firefighters continue to extinguish the wildfire both ground and air on Greek Island of Chios in Athens, Greece. Picture: Getty

Though temperatures in the many places are forecast to drop as the week goes on, experts have warned that early summer heatwaves are becoming increasingly common and intense.

Dr Ben Clarke, research associate in extreme weather and climate change at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London, says that without climate change, the UK would still experience periods of fine, warm weather in June – but the hotter atmosphere means that “fine” weather is now very hot.

“In short, climate change is making ‘nice’ weather more dangerous, and already dangerous weather more deadly,” he warned.

Residents at the Ter Biest house for elderly persons, dip their feet in a pool to cool down in Grimbergen, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Young people dive into the Canal Saint Martin, Paris. Picture: Sadak Souici/ZUMA Press Wire

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extended amber heat health alerts for much of the UK into Wednesday morning.

Monday saw the hottest start to Wimbledon on record, with 32.9C recorded at nearby Kew Gardens, while 33.1C was recorded at Heathrow.