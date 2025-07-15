India-bound Boeing forced to turn back mid-flight amid concerns over fuel switches

15 July 2025, 16:36

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An India-bound flight was forced to turn back mid-air amid growing concern over fuel switches following a report into the Air India crash that killed 270 people last month.

Fuel switches have become a core focus for airlines following the release of a preliminary report into the fatal Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The report, released on Saturday, found that both of the plane's fuel switches moved to the "cut-off" position "immediately" after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine.

Experts say fuel switches could either have been switched off manually, by the pilots, or due to a mechanical or maintenance fault.

Now, it has emerged that an Etihad Airways Boeing aircraft belonging to a flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates was ordered to return home shortly after taking off from Abu Dhabi during a flight to Hyderabad in India.

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The order came shortly after the Air India report dropped on Saturday.

The airline said this allowing for checks on its fuel switches to go ahead as soon as possible, local media reported on Tuesday.

“Etihad always ensures its maintenance is fully compliant," it said.

Campbell Wilson, Air India's chief executive, has said the investigation last month's crash was “far from over”.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, he told employees that the pilots had passed routine pre-flight breathalyser tests and health checks before entering the plane.

Wilson’s memo added that all Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India’s fleet were checked and found to be fit for service days ahead of the crash.

The preliminary report also revealed that one of the pilots could be heard asking the other he cut-off the fuel switches amid the confusion.

"The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report reads.

The report did not directly blame the pilots for the incident, but has strongly implied there was no issue with the plane or engine.

“At this stage of the investigation, there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or … [the] engine operators and manufacturer,” it said.

Meanwhile, a notice issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed its international counterparts fuel switches in Boeing aircraft posed no safety issues.

Some 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals were killed, making it one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British fatalities.

The only surviving passenger on the plane was Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who previously told The Sun it was a "miracle" he was alive but felt "terrible" he could not save his brother Ajay.

An Air India spokesman said: "Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident."We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.

"The spokesman added: "Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators.

"We continue to fully co-operate with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and other authorities as their investigation progresses.

"Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such inquiries to the AAIB."

