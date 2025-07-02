India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram keralatourism

By Alice Padgett

The Royal Navy has been mocked by an Indian tourist board after an F-35 fighter jet was left stranded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A British F-35B fighter jet has been stranded at an airport in India for more than two weeks as it awaits engineering repairs.

The jet was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 after it was unable to return to the HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions.

Since then, it has developed an engineering issue which prevents it from returning to the aircraft carrier.

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on a runway surrounded by palm trees, on Wednesday.

An F-35B fighter jet has been left at an Indian airport awaiting repairs for more than two weeks after it made an emergency landing. Picture: Indian Air Force/X

The cartoon included a fake review of the southern Indian region, written by “UK F-35B”, that reads: “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend.”

Kerala Tourism captioned the Instagram image: “Kerala, the destination you’ll never want to leave.”

Read More: British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu as police launch urgent investigation

Read More: 'As civilians languish in misery, political elites grow fat with impunity': Pope slams use of hunger as weapon of war

Following an assessment by engineers from HMS Prince of Wales, it was decided that support from UK-based engineers was needed - however, there is currently no forecast on when the repairs will be completed.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: "We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support."

A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25.

Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram

earmarked… pic.twitter.com/gL2CQcuJc7 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 15, 2025

To minimise disruption to the airport, the F-35B will be moved into the maintenance repair and overhaul facility hangar once specialist equipment and the engineering teams arrive.

A spokesperson for the Indian Air Force said: "On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery.

"IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft."