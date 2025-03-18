Inside the Antarctic base at centre of assault mystery as crew plead for rescue

Fresh images of the remote Antarctica base at the centre of an assault allegation have emerged after the crew begged for rescue. Picture: GETTY/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Fresh images of the remote Antarctica base at the centre of an assault allegation have emerged after the crew begged for rescue.

At least nine people are thought to be stationed on the South African-owned Sanae IV base. The state-of-the-art research centre is said to be a 15-day journey away from civilisation, and a 2,500 miles journey from South Africa.

Blistering weather conditions in the surrounding environment means the scientist are unreachable for extended periods. The average winter temperature can dip as low as minus 23C and wind speeds can reach a staggering 135 mph.

While the team currently on the base is scheduled to remain there until December, members are reportedly begging to be taken home following an alleged assault.

A male staff member has been accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a colleague. It came after a team leader reportedly altered their work schedule. The incident has sparked calls for the team to be rescued from the remote base, South Africa's Sunday Times reports.

Now, the outside world has been offered an look into the mysterious base where the alleged assault took place.

Researchers have access to a bar, a games room and a library among other exciting facilities at the site. Picture: Youtube/SANSA

Images of the kitchen at the research base have emerged. Picture: Youtube/SANSA

Resurfaced footage from 2021 gives viewers a tour of the site. The brief video, shared by the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), shows scientists displaying the fancy features of the base. These include a gym, a sauna, a climbing wall and even a bar featuring flags and comfortable seating.

'We have everything we need,' a researcher can be heard saying as they move from the sauna to storerooms.

Another block at the centre features a kitchen and dining area, with a library, a games rooM, and places to watch TV near the dormitories.

The team uses diesel generators for heating, with water made with a snow smelter. A satellite connection gives access to telephone lines.

The first Sanae base was set up back in 1959. In 2017, an “unstable” team member on Marion Island was alleged to have attacked a fellow team member in the kitchen with a frying pan. He also reportedly destroyed his room with an axe, The Times reports.

Dion George, South Africa’s Minister of Environment, has expressed his intent to speak with team members to assess the latest situation.

He acknowledged that tensions can rise in such a confined environment, saying: “There was a verbal altercation between the team leader and this person. "Then it escalated and then that person did physically assault the leader.

"You can imagine what it’s like, it is close quarters and people do get cabin fever. It can be very disorientating.”George also noted that researchers are required to undergo psychometric evaluations before being sent to Antarctica due to the psychological demands of the remote, harsh environment.

Some of the BARREL balloon launches took place at the South African National Antarctic Expedition Research base, called SANAE IV, the others at Halley Research Station. This balloon is taking flight at SANAE IV. Picture: Alamy

