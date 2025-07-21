Investigation launched after British woman dies in rafting incident in French Alps

The accident occurred on a section of the Guisane river in Briancon. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

An involuntary manslaughter investigation has been launched after a British woman died while on a white-water rafting excursion in the French Alps.

The 69-year-old woman fell from her raft shortly after noon on Saturday on the Guisane River in Briancon, south-eastern France, according to AFP.

She was later found on a riverbank in a serious condition and was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, firefighters told local media. The woman, who has not been named, died on Saturday evening.

An “involuntary manslaughter” investigation has been opened, regional prosecutor Marion Lozac'hmeur told French news agency AFP, and an autopsy will be conducted.

The Foreign Office confirmed a British woman had died in France, and said it was in touch with the local authorities.

The woman had been part of an organised trip on the river and was traversing a section of the river known as "the wallet" when she fell, according to local news outlet Le Dauphine.

Briançon is a town located in the Hautes-Alpes department at an altitude of 1,326 meters. Picture: Alamy

It is understood the crew on board the small boat had set off from Parc des Colombiers in Saint-Chaffrey.

It was heading towards the bridge on Route Nationale 94, near the Bricorama store in Briançon.

The Guisane is a popular river for white-water rafting, with multiple companies offering organised rafting excursions on the river.