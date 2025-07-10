Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

10 July 2025, 19:17

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Investigators looking into the doomed Air India flight that killed 217 people when it crashed say the movement of vital fuel switches could be the key factor that led to the disaster, according to their preliminary reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Potential actions by the pilots in control of two switches that start and stop the engines of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner are at the centre of inquiry, according to US industry outlet The Air Current.

It comes ahead of India’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report into the crash this weekend.

Investigators have already several theories to explain why Flight 171 fell from the skies soon after setting off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12.

There was only one survivor, who was in seat 11A on the plane.

Read more: Investigators look into Air India 'sabotage theory' after plane crash killed 270 people

Read more: Air India warned over 'repeated and serious violations' of flight rules as three top execs removed

The Air India aircraft after the crash accident.
The Air India aircraft after the crash accident. Picture: Alamy

The investigation has reportedly been looking into engine thrust, flap settings and why the landing gear remained extended, anonymous sources told Reuters.

It is understood that an extremely rare power loss struck both engines simulgtenously, according to Air Current's report which cites people involved in the investigation.

Fuel contamination and mechanical problems with the two GE Aerospace engines are under examination.

No fault in the switches themselves have been found. Investigators have also ruled out possible premature retraction of wing flaps.

Data from the flight recorder and cockpit voice recordings and an assessment of the wreckage have indicate that one or both engines were shut down by the switches.

It has sparked speculation among pilots that the crew may have suffered a problem with one engine and accidentally switched off the functioning engine as well.

Small switches between the pilots are used to switch the engines on and off. They are protected and need and to undergo a series of commands to avoid being hit inadvertently.

The probe is yet to have “ruled in or out improper, inadvertent or intentional actions that preceded or followed the apparent loss of thrust before the aircraft crashed into a hostel for students at BJ Medical College”, according to the Air Current.

Murlidhar Mohol, India’s civil aviation minister, has previously said investigators were looking into all possibilities.

Mr Mohol said: “It was an unfortunate incident. The AAIB [Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau] has begun a full investigation into it ... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage.

“The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed ... several agencies are working on it.”

The minister called the plane crash a "rare case" and referring to claims made by veteran pilots and experts that a dual-engine failure may have led to the crash, said: “It has never happened that both engines have shut down together.”

“Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem or fuel supply issue or why both engines had stopped functioning.

“There is a CVR [cockpit voice recorder] in the black box which has stored the conversation between the two pilots. It is too early to say anything, but whatever it is, it will come out. The report will come in three months.”

It comes as Air India was warned over "repeated and serious violations" of rules relating to flights from Bengaluru to London by India's aviation watchdog.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered Air India to remove three company executives from crew scheduling positions over the breaches, according to government reports cited by Reuters.

A divisional vice president, a chief manager of crew scheduling, and a planning executive have all been removed following the DGCA's order.

The flights on 16 May and 17 May exceeded the permitted 10-hour pilot flight time limit, the report claimed.

The report cited "systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversights" and slammed the lack of strict disciplinary measures against those responsible.

It is unrelated to the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash.

Air India was warned for breaching safety rules after three of its planes flew despite overdue checks on emergency equipment of escape slides.

The company said it has implemented the DGCA order, with company's chief operations officer stepping in to directly oversee the Integrated Operations Control Centre as an interim solution.

"Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," it said.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

Children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

Jota and his brother died in a car crash last week.

'You have my word they weren’t speeding': Truck driver who filmed Diogo Jota car crash aftermath disputes police report

Mr Trump asked where Joseph Boakai learned to speak "so beautifully" at a White House meeting with West African leaders on Wednesday.

Donald Trump compliments Liberian President's 'beautiful' English - the country's official language

A mother with her twins walks outside of their house which was heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Two killed and 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv following Moscow's largest-ever aerial strike

Palestinians facing food shortages gather to receive the humanitarian aid to be delivered through the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip on July 02

Gaza permanent ceasefire is 'questionable', says senior Israeli official as Trump insists it's 'possible'

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and IDF chief signal possible Gaza ceasefire within days

Images of a fireball exploding on a cargo ship are shown on a giant screen during a protest called for by Yemen's rebel Huthi movement in Sanaa on March 17, 2025.

Survivor search ongoing as Houthis sink second Red Sea cargo ship in a week

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a press conference on the 9th hole tee, with his family members Don, Eric and Ivanka, at his Trump Turnberry Golf Course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on 24 June 2016.

Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France

British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France

Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. Picture: Alamy

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

A video posted by Kaitlyn Carpenter on Facebook shows a house being washed down a river, with the caption reading: 'A house got taken down the river!!! Please please please be safe everyone!!!'.

Father and two children washed away in 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool Women v Aston Villa Women - Pre Season Friendly

Arsenal close to record-breaking £1m signing of Liverpool’s Olivia Smith in landmark deal

'Birkin' bag by Hermes which belonged to British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin

Original Hermes Birkin bag which belonged to actress Jane Birkin sells for £8.6 million

A neurosurgeon pointing towards a computer as they analyse a patient MRI Scan at a brain surgery clinic.

Air pollution exposure increases risk of common brain tumour, study suggests

Frank Barrie

EastEnders star and theatre legend Frank Barrie dead at 88 - as family pays tribute

Screen grab of Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, speaking in the chamber during the debate on draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel's Scunthorpe plant.

Commons leader 'vows to fix broken system' after LBC investigation 'shines light' on SEN parents' cease & desist letters
Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC, hosted by Shelagh Fogarty

Wes Streeting suggests doctors could take pension cut to pay for pay rises ahead of 'unprecedented' strikes
rack and field athlete Caster Semenya's right to a fair hearing was violated by the Swiss judicial system, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

Caster Semenya wins human right fight as sex eligibility case set to return to court

Lewis Capaldi's forthcoming tour has been a sell-out

Lewis Capaldi's emotional message to fans after comeback tour tickets sell-out within an hour

World News

See more World News

British Airways had stopped some flights to the Middle East over the weekend

UK flights restored to Dubai and Qatar

17 days ago

NATO says alliance's new defence investment plan will be 5% of GDP to ensure security and defence.

NATO to hike defence spending to 5% of GDP in major security push as chief warns Iran on developing nuclear weapon

17 days ago

Dozens of bodies have been recovered from the Balearic Islands, including Majorca, this year.

Holiday horror as five bodies with shackled hands and feet wash up on beach at tourist hotspot

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News