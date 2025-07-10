Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Investigators looking into the doomed Air India flight that killed 217 people when it crashed say the movement of vital fuel switches could be the key factor that led to the disaster, according to their preliminary reports.

Potential actions by the pilots in control of two switches that start and stop the engines of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner are at the centre of inquiry, according to US industry outlet The Air Current.

It comes ahead of India’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report into the crash this weekend.

Investigators have already several theories to explain why Flight 171 fell from the skies soon after setting off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12.

There was only one survivor, who was in seat 11A on the plane.

The Air India aircraft after the crash accident. Picture: Alamy

The investigation has reportedly been looking into engine thrust, flap settings and why the landing gear remained extended, anonymous sources told Reuters.

It is understood that an extremely rare power loss struck both engines simulgtenously, according to Air Current's report which cites people involved in the investigation.

Fuel contamination and mechanical problems with the two GE Aerospace engines are under examination.

No fault in the switches themselves have been found. Investigators have also ruled out possible premature retraction of wing flaps.

Data from the flight recorder and cockpit voice recordings and an assessment of the wreckage have indicate that one or both engines were shut down by the switches.

It has sparked speculation among pilots that the crew may have suffered a problem with one engine and accidentally switched off the functioning engine as well.

Small switches between the pilots are used to switch the engines on and off. They are protected and need and to undergo a series of commands to avoid being hit inadvertently.

The probe is yet to have “ruled in or out improper, inadvertent or intentional actions that preceded or followed the apparent loss of thrust before the aircraft crashed into a hostel for students at BJ Medical College”, according to the Air Current.

Murlidhar Mohol, India’s civil aviation minister, has previously said investigators were looking into all possibilities.

Mr Mohol said: “It was an unfortunate incident. The AAIB [Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau] has begun a full investigation into it ... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage.

“The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed ... several agencies are working on it.”

The minister called the plane crash a "rare case" and referring to claims made by veteran pilots and experts that a dual-engine failure may have led to the crash, said: “It has never happened that both engines have shut down together.”

“Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem or fuel supply issue or why both engines had stopped functioning.

“There is a CVR [cockpit voice recorder] in the black box which has stored the conversation between the two pilots. It is too early to say anything, but whatever it is, it will come out. The report will come in three months.”

It comes as Air India was warned over "repeated and serious violations" of rules relating to flights from Bengaluru to London by India's aviation watchdog.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered Air India to remove three company executives from crew scheduling positions over the breaches, according to government reports cited by Reuters.

A divisional vice president, a chief manager of crew scheduling, and a planning executive have all been removed following the DGCA's order.

The flights on 16 May and 17 May exceeded the permitted 10-hour pilot flight time limit, the report claimed.

The report cited "systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversights" and slammed the lack of strict disciplinary measures against those responsible.

It is unrelated to the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash.

Air India was warned for breaching safety rules after three of its planes flew despite overdue checks on emergency equipment of escape slides.

The company said it has implemented the DGCA order, with company's chief operations officer stepping in to directly oversee the Integrated Operations Control Centre as an interim solution.

"Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," it said.