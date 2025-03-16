Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least 31 people were killed according to the Houthi-run health ministry, and injured more than 100. The rebels said one strike hit two homes in northern Saada province, killing four children and a woman.

Donald Trump said he ordered the 'decisive and powerful military action' in response to the Houthis' attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The US has already launched a number of of airstrikes targeting the Houthis, a rebel group that has held Yemen's capital since 2014.

The group has been targeting ships affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea to pressure the country to stop the war in Gaza.

The rebels had temporarily ceased their attacks on Israeli ships, but on Wednesday said it was “resuming the ban on the passage of all Israeli ships” in the Red Sea because Israel was not allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

A plume of smoke billows during a US strike on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa early on March 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

Read more: Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontiff issues Sunday prayer from hospital

Read more: Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

On Saturday, Trump announced increased US airstrikes on the Houthis, threatening that 'hell will rain down' if they don't cease their attacks.

The US president also made a direct threat to Iran, who the Houthis are aligned with, saying America will hold them accountable and "won’t be nice about it!"

The US and others have long accused Iran of providing military aid to the Houthis and the US Navy has seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry it said were bound for the militant group, which controls Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the country's north.

Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy

General Hossein Salami, head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, denied his country is involved in the Houthi attacks, saying it "plays no role in setting the national or operational policies" of the militant groups it is allied with across the region, according to state-run TV.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, urged the US to halt the strikes and said Washington cannot dictate Iran's foreign policy.

"To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

"If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!"

Read more: Trump set to ban citizens from 43 countries - including Russia, from travelling to US in shock immigration proposal

Read more: Military chiefs to meet in UK next week - as Starmer confirms Ukraine peace effort ‘moving into operational phase’

Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, said the air strikes will not deter them and they would retaliate against the US.

"Sanaa will remain Gaza's shield and support and will not abandon it no matter the challenges," he added on social media.

Smoke rises after the American-Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, Yemen on March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

The Houthis have attacked a number of US warships in the Red Sea, as a coalition of Israel, the US, UK and other states have carried out strikes against the rebels.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global trade, forcing a large amount of cargo ships travelling between Asia and Europe away from the Suez Canal to take the far longer journey around Africa.

They stopped their drone and missile attacks on ships with Israeli links when the Gaza ceasefire was declared in January.

"Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk," Trump added.

"The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," the US president said, signalling an escalation in US attacks.

The United States, Israel and Britain have previously hit Houthi-held areas in Yemen. Israel's military declined to comment.

His social media post continued: "Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom.

"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!