Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

16 March 2025, 16:42 | Updated: 16 March 2025, 16:45

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.
Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 31 people were killed according to the Houthi-run health ministry, and injured more than 100. The rebels said one strike hit two homes in northern Saada province, killing four children and a woman.

Donald Trump said he ordered the 'decisive and powerful military action' in response to the Houthis' attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The US has already launched a number of of airstrikes targeting the Houthis, a rebel group that has held Yemen's capital since 2014.

The group has been targeting ships affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea to pressure the country to stop the war in Gaza.

The rebels had temporarily ceased their attacks on Israeli ships, but on Wednesday said it was “resuming the ban on the passage of all Israeli ships” in the Red Sea because Israel was not allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

A plume of smoke billows during a US strike on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa early on March 16, 2025.
A plume of smoke billows during a US strike on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa early on March 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

Read more: Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontiff issues Sunday prayer from hospital

Read more: Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

On Saturday, Trump announced increased US airstrikes on the Houthis, threatening that 'hell will rain down' if they don't cease their attacks.

The US president also made a direct threat to Iran, who the Houthis are aligned with, saying America will hold them accountable and "won’t be nice about it!"

The US and others have long accused Iran of providing military aid to the Houthis and the US Navy has seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry it said were bound for the militant group, which controls Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the country's north.

Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy

General Hossein Salami, head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, denied his country is involved in the Houthi attacks, saying it "plays no role in setting the national or operational policies" of the militant groups it is allied with across the region, according to state-run TV.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, urged the US to halt the strikes and said Washington cannot dictate Iran's foreign policy.

"To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

"If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!"

Read more: Trump set to ban citizens from 43 countries - including Russia, from travelling to US in shock immigration proposal

Read more: Military chiefs to meet in UK next week - as Starmer confirms Ukraine peace effort ‘moving into operational phase’

Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, said the air strikes will not deter them and they would retaliate against the US.

"Sanaa will remain Gaza's shield and support and will not abandon it no matter the challenges," he added on social media.

Smoke rises after the American-Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, Yemen on March 15, 2025.
Smoke rises after the American-Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, Yemen on March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

The Houthis have attacked a number of US warships in the Red Sea, as a coalition of Israel, the US, UK and other states have carried out strikes against the rebels.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global trade, forcing a large amount of cargo ships travelling between Asia and Europe away from the Suez Canal to take the far longer journey around Africa.

They stopped their drone and missile attacks on ships with Israeli links when the Gaza ceasefire was declared in January.

"Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk," Trump added.

"The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," the US president said, signalling an escalation in US attacks.

The United States, Israel and Britain have previously hit Houthi-held areas in Yemen. Israel's military declined to comment.

His social media post continued: "Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom.

"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Pope Francesco greets the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontif issues Sunday prayer from hospital

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia

This image made from video by NASA shows astronauts waving after the SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Top row from left: Nick Hague, Alexander Gorbunov, Suni Williams, Alexei Ovchinin.

Over the moon: SpaceX capsule docks with ISS as stranded NASA astronauts welcome replacement crew

A view of the pollution caused by garbage and various wastes following the thousands of Palestinians displaced under the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel have returned to the northern Gaza Strip in Jabalia, Gaza on March 13, 2025.

US rejects Hamas’s ‘entirely impractical’ demands to implement ceasefire as talks reach impasse

The US has launched large strikes in Yemen as Donald Trump promised "overwhelming lethal force" until the Houthis cease attacks on shipping.

US launches strikes on Yemen as Trump promises 'overwhelming lethal force' against Houthis

"I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me," Jones, who also uses the name Samantha Strable, posted on social media.

American influencer apologises after being threatened with deportation for snatching baby wombat from mum

Soccer - International Friendly - Venezuela v Nigeria

England star John Fashanu arrested over 'five crimes' as he sues police for £100,000 compensation

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

'Stranded' NASA astronauts set to return from nine month space mission - but what health issues could they face?

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian captain of Solong container ship remanded in custody following crash with US oil tanker

BRITAIN-UKRAINE-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-DEFENCE

'Coalition of the willing': Starmer hosts Ukraine peace summit as PM urges Putin to 'come to the negotiating table'

Melbourne, Australia. 15th Mar, 2025. Lando Norris of McLaren celebrates taking pole position during Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Lando Norris takes pole in Australia GP qualifying - as Lewis Hamilton trails in eighth on Ferrari debut

Merritt Island, Florida, USA. 14th Mar, 2025. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew-10 astronauts lifts off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Mar. 14.

SpaceX rocket finally launches to bring two stranded NASA astronauts back to earth after nine months

Vladimir Putin must stop playing games with a ceasefire and come to the table, Sir Keir Starmer said, as he convenes world leaders to discuss peacekeeping in Ukraine

Starmer to host Ukraine peace summit - as he warns Putin to 'stop playing games' with ceasefire and come to table

Donald Trump speaks at the Justice Department

Trump insists peace talks with Russia are going 'really well' despite Putin being accused of 'delaying tactics'

The MV Stena Immaculate tanker after it was hit by the MV Solong container vessel in the North Sea

Captain of container ship Solong which crashed into US oil tanker charged with gross negligence manslaughter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring the second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, London.

Newcastle crowned Carabao Cup winners, taking home first major trophy in 70 years

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a passengers breasts in 2023.

British Airways pilot back in the skies after snorting drugs off woman's breasts before flight
MP Rosie Duffield claimed she was 'single-handedly bullied' out of the Labour party by 'millionaire barrister' Sir Keir Starmer.

Former Labour MP claims she was 'bullied out of the party' by 'millionaire' Starmer amid 'anti-sleaze' row
Former advisor to President Putin told LBC ‘Ukrainians will be thankful after we liberate them'.

Putin ally suggests Ukrainians should be 'thankful' nation is being 'bombed to bits'

Newcombe Road, Coventry.

One man dead and another left with 'potentially life-changing facial injuries' following Coventry double stabbing
Streeting suggests Labour discontent is ‘manufactured rebellion’ as he refuses to confirm disability benefits U-turn

Streeting suggests Labour discontent is ‘manufactured rebellion’ as he refuses to confirm disability benefits U-turn
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed.

Fundraiser for playground in memory of Southport victims Alice da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King reaches £250,000
Foreign Office staff enjoyed the Nassau Yacht Club in Barbados, in January 2023, spending £920.

Civil servants splurge on Barbados yacht club trip with taxpayer-backed credit card

World News

See more World News

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican.

Pope suffers 'isolated' breathing attack in hospital as fears grow for Holy Father's life

16 days ago

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office

'Make a deal or we're out', Trump warns as he accuses Zelenskyy of 'gambling with World War Three'

16 days ago

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News