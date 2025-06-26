Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Iran has approved a bill that would see the country suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) - just days after a US strike on its nuclear facilities.

Speaking on Thursday, the Iranian ruler announced that his country had "delivered hand slap to America's face" following a retaliatory attack on one of America's key bases in the region.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's announcement was accompanied by a statement declaring that his country will cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog.

An Iranian spokesperson said: "The plan to require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA was approved after review by Guardian Council members."

It comes after Iran's leader claimed victory over Israel as Iran approves bill to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog.

Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon. 25th June, 2025. Pro-Iranian Hezbollah supporters raise pictures of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and assassinated party leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally near the Iranian embassy. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed that getting inspectors back to Iran's nuclear facilities to assess damage caused by US and Israeli airstrikes had become his "top priority".

He said the move would also allow the watchdog to verify Iran's stocks of enriched uranium - which the country claims were moved ahead of the stealth bombing raid.

The statement came followed Iranian assertions by its lawmaker that Grossi would not be granted entry to Iran.

In a video posted online, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Donald Trump of needing to exhibit his "showmanship".

Speaking for the first time since he went into hiding - and following Trump's threats suggesting his location was know to the US, Khamenei added the US "couldn't achieve much" following its strikes.

Three locations were targeted on Saturday as part of US bombing raids, which Trump insisting the nuclear sites had been "totally obliterated".

June 25, 2025, The Hague, South Holland, Netherlands: On June 25, 2025, following the Head of States' meeting of the North Atlantic Council, US President DONALD TRUMP, joined by Secretary of State MARCO RUBIO. Picture: Alamy

"They [US] could not achieve anything, could not reach the goal they sought and they exaggerate to conceal the truth, and keep it hidden," he said.

"Here, too, the Islamic Republic emerged victorious, and in return, the Islamic Republic delivered a resounding slap to America's face; it attacked one of America's key bases in the region, the Al Udeid base, and inflicted damage."

He also warned that aggression against Iran "will come at a great cost".