Iran's nuclear sites 'severely damaged' by US strikes, CIA says as Trump hails ‘big win’ after NATO agrees defence hike

25 June 2025, 21:43 | Updated: 26 June 2025, 02:21

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme
Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme. Picture: Alamy, Getty

By Henry Moore

Iran's nuclear facilities have been "severely damaged" by US strikes, the CIA has said, despite recent reports the attack only set the programme back by a matter of months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The head of the CIA took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal a "body of credible intelligence" suggests Iran's nuclear capabilities have been "severely damaged" by US strikes that took place last week.

"This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years," John Ratcliffe wrote on X.

It comes after Donald Trump said there was ‘no chance’ Iran could have hidden its enriched uranium prior to US strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities.

Read more: Putin must stop 'dragging his heels' says Starmer as Trump calls Russian president 'misguided' after Zelenskyy talks

Destroyed Buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Facility
Destroyed Buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Facility. Picture: Getty

Speaking at a NATO summit in The Hague, the US president said: “We think we hit them so hard so fast they didn’t get a chance to move.

“Many people call it dust. It’s very heavy and hard to move and they were way down, 30 stories down underground, we think it’s covered with granite, concrete and steel.”

Earlier Mr Trump claimed American strikes had set back the country’s nuclear programme by ‘decades’.

NATO chief Mark Rutte suggested Mr Trump dealt with Israel and Iran’s war in the Middle East like a ‘daddy’ stopping children fighting in a schoolyard.

During a press conference ahead of a NATO summit, Trump compared the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities to the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War II.

“I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war,” Mr Trump said.

A row had erupted over the scale of damage done to Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities.

Mark Rutte calls Trump 'Daddy' at NATO summit

Speaking from the emergency Nato summit in The Hague, Mr Trump, sitting beside Mr Rutte, admitted the "last thing [Iran] want to do is enrich anything right now".

Hitting out at reports suggesting the strike was less successful than the White House claims, Mr Trump branded a host of US media outlets "scum" for their reporting.

Flanked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, the trio announced that a full FBI investigation into the leak would now take place.

Speaking on Wednesday, the president hailed NATO allies' decision to hike defence spending to 5% of GDP as a "big win."

“When I came here, I came here because it was something I’m supposed to be doing, but I left here a little bit different, differently,” Trump said as the summit came to a close.

“I watched the heads of these countries get up, and the love and the passion that they showed for their country was unbelievable.”

Yesterday, Donald Trump refused to confirm the United States is committed to NATO’s Article Five, the alliance’s founding principle.

Every member of NATO must agree to the principle of collective and mutual defence - if one member state is attacked, the others come to its defence.

Known as Article Five, this is the founding principle of the NATO alliance.

But speaking on Tuesday as he travelled to the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Mr Trump refused to say he was “committed” to the principle.

“Depends on your definition,” he said from Air Force One.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024.

Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Turkish influencer Nihal Candan passed away at the age of 30 after battling with anorexia. Picture: Instagram/nihalcandann

Reality star Nihal Candan dies at 30 following battle with anorexia

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway.

Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

Richard Gerald Jordan.

Man on death row for nearly 50 years dies by lethal injection as US state executions rise

A protester waves a flag while chanting slogans during the nationwide demonstration

More than a dozen killed in anti-government “Gen-Z” protests in Kenya, activists say

Carry-on luggage of up to 7kg could be mandated as free if the proposal is accepted by EU governments

EU may ban airlines from charging for carry-on luggage

Activists of “No Space For Bezos” displayed a banner on the Rialto Bridge to protest the wedding to be held in Venice from 26 to 28 June 2025 on June 13, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

‘If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax’: protesters against Bezos highlight growing inequality

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Vladimir Putin to "stop dragging his heels and get to the [negotiating] table", as Trump calls the Russian president "misguided."

Putin must stop 'dragging his heels' says Starmer as Trump calls Russian president 'misguided' after Zelenskyy talks

.

‘No chance’ Iran moved uranium before US strikes on nuclear sites, says Donald Trump

Jake Rosencranz was killed in a freak accident while on his honeymoon

Pictured: Newlywed, 29, who died after being struck by lightning on honeymoon in freak accident

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L), German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2nd L), U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2nd R) at the 2025 NATO summit.

NATO members agree military spending hike - but fail to condemn Russia's war on Ukraine

Florida, Miami Beach, dramatic lightning storm over Atlantic Ocean at night

'In one terrifying second everything changed': Man, 29, dies after being struck by lightning on honeymoon

Latest News

See more Latest News

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed
Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Carlos Alcaraz

Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist
Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has left Leicester following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Ruud Van Nistelrooy finally leaves Leicester City two months after Premier League relegation
x

'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram/lailarouass

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan weds Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass mere months after split
x

UK bracing for biggest flying ant day in years, say experts

World News

See more World News

Protesters help a journalist after an injury during a protest in Compton after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.

British photographer undergoes surgery after being shot with 'sponge' bullets during LA protests

18 days ago

The Israel Foreign Ministry said "Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel".

Israel says it will ‘show Greta Thunberg October 7 attacks footage’ after Gaza-bound aid boat diverted

18 days ago

Greta Thunberg is attempting to open up a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Israel 'circling aid flotilla' as Israel vows to use 'any measures necessary' to stop Greta Thunberg's ship reaching Gaza

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News