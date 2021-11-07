Iraqi Prime Minister survives ‘booby-trapped drone’ assassination attempt

Iraq's PM survived a drone assassination attempt. Picture: Handout

By Asher McShane

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt by a drone armed with explosives at his home.

The Iraqi government said the drone tried to hit Mr al-Kadhimi's home in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone area.

Images published by Iraqi media show damage to the property as well as an SUV vehicle parked in a garage.

Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion early this morning followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

Officials said he had been targeted by a "booby-trapped" drone. Picture: Handout

The security statement released by state-run media said the failed assassination attempt was with "a booby-trapped drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone".

It added that he was not harmed and was in good health.

"The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt," the statement added.

Pro-Iran Shiite militias supporters have been camped outside the Green zone for nearly a month after they rejected the results of Iraq's parliamentary elections in which they were the biggest losers.