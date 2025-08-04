Irish missionary among nine people kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

An Irish woman is among nine people kidnapped from an orphanage in Haiti.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tanaiste Simon Harris said no stone would be left unturned in efforts to ensure the release of Gena Heraty, who oversees the Sainte-Helene orphanage in Kenscoff, close to the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Mr Harris said he had been in contact with Ms Heraty's family.

Ms Heraty is originally from Westport in Co Mayo.

Police patrol through the Port-au-Prince in Haiti. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two reporters and a police officer killed in gang attack in Haiti

Read More: Two dead in gang attack on journalists covering Haiti hospital reopening

She oversees the orphanage which is is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers And Sisters).

According to reports, Ms Heraty, a three-year-old child and seven employees were also taken.

The Tanaiste said: "The kidnapping of Irish citizen Gena Heraty, along with seven of her colleagues and a three-year-old child from the grounds of an orphanage in Kenscoff, Haiti, is deeply worrying.

"Gena has served the people of Haiti for over 30 years.

"She has dedicated her life to supporting the most vulnerable people in Haiti and it is imperative that she is released immediately.

"This morning, I had a good conversation with Gena's sister Noreen and I assured her that all is being done to ensure Gena's release."

Mr Harris added: "My department is in close contact with the Heraty family, local authorities and Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs, the organisation Gena works for.

"The country's two ambassadors are also in close contact.

"We will continue to leave no stone unturned to ensure Gena and her colleagues are released."

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance.