Irish missionary among nine people kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

4 August 2025, 16:34

Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years.
Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

An Irish woman is among nine people kidnapped from an orphanage in Haiti.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tanaiste Simon Harris said no stone would be left unturned in efforts to ensure the release of Gena Heraty, who oversees the Sainte-Helene orphanage in Kenscoff, close to the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Mr Harris said he had been in contact with Ms Heraty's family.

Ms Heraty is originally from Westport in Co Mayo.

Police patrol through the Port-au-Prince in Haiti
Police patrol through the Port-au-Prince in Haiti. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two reporters and a police officer killed in gang attack in Haiti

Read More: Two dead in gang attack on journalists covering Haiti hospital reopening

She oversees the orphanage which is is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers And Sisters).

According to reports, Ms Heraty, a three-year-old child and seven employees were also taken.

The Tanaiste said: "The kidnapping of Irish citizen Gena Heraty, along with seven of her colleagues and a three-year-old child from the grounds of an orphanage in Kenscoff, Haiti, is deeply worrying.

"Gena has served the people of Haiti for over 30 years.

"She has dedicated her life to supporting the most vulnerable people in Haiti and it is imperative that she is released immediately.

"This morning, I had a good conversation with Gena's sister Noreen and I assured her that all is being done to ensure Gena's release."

Mr Harris added: "My department is in close contact with the Heraty family, local authorities and Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs, the organisation Gena works for.

"The country's two ambassadors are also in close contact.

"We will continue to leave no stone unturned to ensure Gena and her colleagues are released."

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

The Port of Hersonissos in Crete

Three arrested after Brit, 78, found dead by hotel pool in Crete

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security jail

Convicts furious at Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum-security jail

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza

Hamas 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - if Israel halts airstrikes and re-opens humanitarian corridors

Pope Leo XIV greeting pilgrims.

Pope Leo XIV welcomed in jubilant fashion at vigil attended by thousands of young Catholics

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike

Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv

Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons.

Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza

Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

US wildfires including ‘megafire’ burning so hot they created ‘fire clouds’ as iconic Grand Canyon landmark destroyed

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone after being surrounded for days by Russian forces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eating minimally processed foods and avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found.

Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.

Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year

Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

What did the ITV Lucy Letby documentary reveal?

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London

England fall six runs short against India despite Chris Woakes one-handed heroics

Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy

Cameron Young eases to his maiden PGA Tour title in North Carolina

England's Harry Brook reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

What England need to do to beat India on final day

A woman with blonde hair.

Actress Loni Anderson dies just days before her 80th birthday

World News

See more World News

Carolina Wilga, 26, was found by a member of the public walking near the edge of a remote and rugged nature reserve after her van was discovered abandoned deep in the bush.

'Nothing short of remarkable': Backpacker Carolina Wilga found alive after 12 days in Australian outback

24 days ago

A teenager has died after being buried alive when a sand tunnel he was digging on a beach in Italy suddenly caved in.

Teenager suffocates to death after sand tunnel he built collapses on top of him

24 days ago

The woman drowned after being swept away by strong waves in Roda resort beach, Corfu Island, Greece.

Brit mum, 50, drowns in Corfu in front of husband and teenage son after being swept away by strong waves

24 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News