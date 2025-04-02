Israel expands ground attack on Gaza to seize 'large areas' - despite pleas from hostage families

Buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip is expanding to seize "large areas" of the Palestinian territory, the country's defence minister has said.

Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip is "expanding to crush and clean the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure and capture large areas that will be added to the security zones of the State of Israel", a statement from Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

He called on Gaza residents to "expel Hamas and return all hostages".

The militant group still holds 59 captives, of whom 24 are believed to still be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Mr Katz did not specify which areas of Gaza would be seized in the expanded operation, which includes the "extensive evacuation" of the population from fighting areas.

"This is the only way to end the war," Mr Katz said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a major expansion of military operations in Gaza. Picture: Getty

The Hostage Families Forum, which represents most captives' families, said that it was "horrified to wake up this morning to the announcement about expanding military operations in Gaza".

The group said the Israeli government "has an obligation to free all 59 hostages from Hamas captivity - to pursue every possible channel to advance a deal for their release".

They stressed that every passing day puts their loved ones' lives at greater risk.

"Their lives hang in the balance as more and more disturbing details continue to emerge about the horrific conditions they're being held in - chained, abused, and in desperate need of medical attention," said the forum.

"Our highest priority must be an immediate deal to bring all hostages back home - the living for rehabilitation and those killed for proper burial - and end this war."

The war began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, including hundreds killed in strikes since a ceasefire ended about two weeks ago, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

It is unknown whether those killed are civilians or combatants.

Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.