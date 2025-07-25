Breaking News

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

Israel has confirmed it will allow foreign aid to be parachuted into Gaza from today.



An IDF official confirmed the World Central Kitchen will also begin reactivating its kitchens in the region this afternoon.

"Starting today, Israel will allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza," an IDF official told Sky News.

"Starting this afternoon, the WCK organisation began reactivating its kitchens."

The World Central Kitchen paused its work in Gaza last November after Israel enacted a months-long blockade of the region, limiting food and medical supplies.

The decision comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure to recognise the state of Palestine, a move seen as a key step in protecting Gaza's civilian population.

Ahead of an emergency call with German and French leaders today, the Prime Minister condemned the "unspeakable and indefensible" humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

He will speak to Emmanuel Macron, who has confirmed France will recognise Palestinian statehood, making his country the first G7 nation to do so.

When asked whether he would follow suit, the PM said the statehood was the "inalienable right" of the Palestinian people but maintained that a ceasefire should come first.

Sir Keir said: "I will hold an emergency call with E3 partners tomorrow, where we will discuss what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need, while pulling together all the steps necessary to build a lasting peace."

But MPs believe Sir Keir should act more swiftly. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey claimed the UK "should be leading on this, not falling behind".

At least 101 Gazans, 80 being children, have died of hunger in the wake of October 7, 2023, with most deaths coming in recent weeks, new data from the Gaza health ministry shows.

The UN has blamed rising hunger and malnutrition on Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza, which has seen the region’s people “drip-fed” aid, a policy the UK government has branded “inhumane.”

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, added that around 900,000 children in Gaza are suffering from hunger.

At least 70,000 of them are in a state of malnutrition, he warned.

Since Israel began its blockade of Gaza, food and medical supplies have been distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation - an Israel and US-backed organisation.

More than 1,000 people have been killed while queuing for aid at GHF sites, leading to allegations Israel is deliberately targeting civilians looking for food.

